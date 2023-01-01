Read full article on original website
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast
Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
PBS Reveals 2023 Debut Dates: When To See ‘All Creatures Great And Small,’ ‘Vienna Blood,’ ‘Tom Jones’ And More
PBS will bring back six series and premiere two period dramas in 2023, which includes the debut of Tom Jones on Masterpiece that’s based on the 1749 novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling. “PBS continues to bring dramas that appeal to the entire family, from mysteries like Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece and Vienna Blood to coming-of-age stories like Sanditon on Masterpiece and La Otra Mirada. This season’s lineup of period dramas is our most extensive to date, with hours of captivating storytelling from January to May,” says Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President Program Scheduling at PBS. “Not only do we have returning seasons...
That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Believes Red And Kitty Are A Prime Example Of 'Opposites Attract'
Despite concluding in 2006, folks keep coming back to "That '70s Show" all these years later, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's a funny, breezy watch that does some entertaining things with its period-piece identity. Not to mention, it's brought to life by an ensemble cast that audiences still can't get enough of. In fact, it's this enduring love that has allowed "That '90s Show" to arrive on Netflix and carry on the legacy of its predecessor. In doing so, it'll bring back the bulk of the "That '70s Show" cast.
8 Documentaries to Stream in January 2023
Streaming platforms are kicking off 2023 with new documentaries set to launch in January. The titles explore different themes, from illegal financial activity to crimes in higher education and American history. “The 1619 Project,” premiering on Hulu, will take a closer look at the achievements of Black people, as well as reveal facts about the legacy of slavery. Meanwhile, “Death in the Dorms” will tell the stories of six women who were murdered while pursuing an education at colleges across the U.S. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes...
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Top 10 ‘Twilight Zone’ Episodes of All-Time, Ranked
Hearing countless tales narrated by series creator Rod Serling about man’s folly and the lessons life will always offer feels like the perfect way to ring in a new year. Although humankind still faces the same issues and fears that we did back when Serling created the science fiction anthology, the moral story of each bizarre take on the subject matter is always poignant and asks for the best of society.
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
What’s New to Streaming in January 2023
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this January 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix...
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Window, Sneak Peeks, Crossover, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Coming Out?. Who Are the Cast and Characters of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?. What Do We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2’s Story (And the Crossover Episode)?. What Is the Future of...
They claimed a Disneyland actor hit their child, so Pooh took the stand
In April 1980, a nondescript Orange County courtroom was packed to the gills with spectators watching Winnie the Pooh take the stand.
‘Fantasy Island’ season 2 premiere: How to watch and where to stream
Season two of Fantasy Island is set to premiere on FOX Monday, Jan. 2 at 8/7c. Those who have ditched regular cable can tune in to the premiere live with FuboTV or DirecTV Stream. For those who don’t already know, FuboTV is one of the better alternatives to regular cable....
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in January
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Willow series, a host of older movies and shows trickle onto Disney Plus each month. The newest season...
Why Melody From CBS' The Equalizer Looks So Familiar
Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), a guardian angel and defender for those with no one and nowhere to turn, has had a great deal of supporting characters backing her up among the cast of "The Equalizer" since the show premiered in 2021. One such supporting character is Melody "Mel" Bayani, a longtime friend of Robyn's and former U.S. Air Force sniper who now owns a bar. Melody, alongside her hacker husband, Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg), helps Robyn when she needs it.
Black Mirror: 11 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Netflix's Sci-Fi Anthology
An inside look at the creativity behind Netflix's disturbingly prophetic anthology series, Black Mirror.
Anime Series That Would Make Good Live-Action Adaptations
If the Netflix adaptation of Cowboy Bebop was a lesson, it was well taken by everyone except Netflix. Live-action One Piece, YuYu Hakusho, and even Death Note crowd the red streamer’s 2023 slate, like a convoy ascending the on-ramp toward a massive pileup. This is the fulfillment of an...
Best Order to Watch Kaleidoscope Episodes, Explained
Netflix’s ‘Kaleidoscope’ is the story of a group of thieves who plan a heist worth billions. The story is full of plot twists, where lies and betrayals, and murder stain an otherwise foolproof plan. All of this makes the show intriguing to watch, but what makes it all the more interesting is that it has been created in such a manner that you can watch the episodes in any order, and still, you’ll not miss anything. This non-linear way of storytelling allows every viewer to have their own experience with the story and is truly something that hasn’t been done before in a TV show, let alone one that follows an intricate heist. While we advise you to go forward with the non-linear pattern of watching, we understand that it can make things a little confusing at times. If you want to find out the correct order to watch the show, then we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD!
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Dec 30
There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies...
‘The Simpsons’ producer proves that sometimes fans are just looking too deep into things
Thirty-something seasons deep, The Simpsons golden era is probably 20-something years old now, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing and speculating on the meta commentary of the show. But not all of it is as deep as they think it is. The Simpsons revels in its own irreverence,...
