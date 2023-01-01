How do you make picks in Week 18 of the NFL season?. In some ways, it's almost tougher than Week 1. Some teams have everything to play for, ranging from home-field advantage to a divisional title to a wild-card spot. Others have the option of resting starters. It makes for a messy week of picks, especially when those decisions can be made in real time based on other results.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO