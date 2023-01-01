ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced

Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 18: Jaguars take down Titans; Bills eliminate Patriots; Bengals beat Ravens

How do you make picks in Week 18 of the NFL season?. In some ways, it's almost tougher than Week 1. Some teams have everything to play for, ranging from home-field advantage to a divisional title to a wild-card spot. Others have the option of resting starters. It makes for a messy week of picks, especially when those decisions can be made in real time based on other results.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy