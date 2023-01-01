Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
North Yorkshire: Emergency support demanded by foster carers
Foster carers in North Yorkshire have called for "urgent emergency measures" to avoid being "forced into poverty" by the cost of living crisis. More than 120 foster carers signed a petition asking for "an increase in fees and allowances" and free school meals for fostered children. Support service Foster Talk...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
I was left speechless after anonymous hero left huge delivery on my doorstep – it will help so many this Christmas
FAMILIES across the country will be struggling on the run up to Christmas this year, especially in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and rising price costs. But an anonymous hero has been helping out locals by delivering baskets and baskets of food completely free of charge. One person took...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
Teenager among four dead in English Channel tragedy as more missing
A teenager was among the four victims of the English Channel boat sinking in the early hours of Wednesday as another four migrants remain missing.Roger Gough, the leader of Kent County Council, said that 12 of the survivors were unaccompanied child asylum seekers and had been taken into care, the Kent Messenger reported.“There are a further four people missing,” he added, describing the tragedy as “a sobering reminder of the human costs of what is an ongoing crisis”.The missing people would bring the total death toll of the sinking to eight, coming just a year after at least 27...
Ambulance staff reportedly urged to conserve oxygen amid ‘twindemic’
Ambulance staff in parts of England are reportedly being urged to conserve oxygen supplies due to a surge in demand for the small cylinders used in ambulances and A&E departments amid a “twindemic” of flu and Covid. South East Coast ambulance service foundation trust warned staff of a...
BBC
New Year Honours: MBE for parents' work tackling gambling 'harm'
A mother and father honoured for their work helping those left bereaved by gambling-related suicide say their MBEs recognise the "harm" caused by betting. Liz and Charles Ritchie set up the charity Gambling with Lives after their son Jack, 24, took his own life while battling a gambling addiction. The...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
Journalist Anne Diamond, who campaigned to prevent cot death, made OBE
Journalist Anne Diamond, who campaigned to stop cot death, has described being made an OBE as the “crowning achievement” for all those who helped her.The broadcaster, 68, who has been named in the New Year Honours for services to public health and charity, dedicated the achievement to her late son Sebastian.She said: “This OBE is literally a crowning achievement to everyone who helped me and upon whose ground-breaking research my campaign was based.“This is also testament that the media can be a force for good. By the Government’s own report, 80% of parents who got the life-saving advice got it...
BBC
Patient demanding medication trashed Derby doctors' surgery
A patient trashed a surgery waiting room after being declined medication, a GP said. The patient threw chairs, overturned tables and abused terrified staff at the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby after he was refused drugs. Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer said it was a "miracle" no-one was hurt and plans were...
BBC
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
BBC
George Mitchell scholarship: Concern over future funding
There are concerns over the future funding of a scholarship allowing US college students to pursue a year of postgraduate study in Ireland. The programme was set up by the US-Ireland Alliance to honour US Senator George Mitchell who helped broker the Good Friday peace agreement in 1998. The Mitchell...
Pastures, paddocks, Pride and Prejudice: Britain’s most viewed properties for sale
Property website has shared the most viewed listings in 2022, which include a £35m house in Highgate
BBC
New Year Honours: Bristol Beacon chief appointed CBE
The chief executive of an arts venue who oversaw its name change away from that of a slave trader has been recognised in the New Year Honours. Bristol Beacon's Louise Mitchell has been appointed CBE in recognition of her services to the arts. She led on the name change of...
BBC
Holiday homes: Causeway Coast and Glens Council calls for planning law change
A council is calling for a change in planning laws to help control the number of holiday homes on the north coast. Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council estimates that up to half of properties in Portballintrae and 31% of houses in Cushendun are second homes. Its report said the...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah made CBE
A mother campaigning against air pollution after her daughter's death says being made a CBE is "bittersweet". Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, from Lewisham in south-east London, has been named in the New Year Honours list for services to public health. She has been fighting to introduce the Clean Air (Human Rights) Bill...
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
BBC
Coventry photographer's archive saved from a skip catalogued by volunteers
Images saved from a skip, showing the restoration of a city devastated by the blitz, have been identified and catalogued thanks to the work of volunteers. Thousands of photographs taken by Coventry photographer Arthur Cooper from the 1940s up to the 1960s have been digitized and released online by Coventry University.
Hospitals across England declare critical incidents and urge Brits not to call 999 as NHS faces exceptional pressure
HOSPITALS across England have declared critical incidents and urged people not to call 999 unless it is life-threatening as the NHS faces exceptional pressure. Massive demand on A&E departments means that some patients are waiting up to 40 hours for a bed. Ambulances carrying critically ill patients have been stuck...
Comments / 0