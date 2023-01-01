Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine war: Zelensky tells Russians - Putin is destroying you
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Russians that their leader is destroying their country. Speaking after Vladimir Putin delivered a New Year address flanked by people in military uniform, Mr Zelensky said the Russian president was hiding behind his troops, not leading them. Saturday saw a day of deadly strikes...
BBC
New Year Honours: Bristol Beacon chief appointed CBE
The chief executive of an arts venue who oversaw its name change away from that of a slave trader has been recognised in the New Year Honours. Bristol Beacon's Louise Mitchell has been appointed CBE in recognition of her services to the arts. She led on the name change of...
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'Tests on China arrivals' and 'Queen's honour'
Several front pages feature the story that people travelling from China do not have Covid-19 before they can travel to the UK. The Daily Mail says the "drastic" step of reimposing controls is over fears Beijing is withholding data on the virus, while the FT Weekend notes that Conservative MPs were calling on the government to act.
CNBC
The Greek island helping Europe dodge an energy crisis
Europe raced to shore up its energy supplies in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it appears to have averted a worst-case scenario this winter — largely thanks to liquified natural gas. For years, Europe was heavily dependent on Russian pipeline gas. But when Russia attacked Ukraine,...
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Western Sydney plumber forced to smuggle drugs in an excavator in pay back brother's debts to bikies
A Western Sydney plumber whose brother died owing $1million to a bikie gang claims he was forced to smuggle drugs worth millions of dollars in order to repay his debts.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Rishi Sunak’s failure to negotiate on strikes is sabotaging UK, Labour warns
The UK economy faces a “massive hit” in 2023 because Rishi Sunak’s government is refusing point blank to negotiate with unions over ending public sector strikes, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has told the Observer in a marked escalation of rhetoric from Labour. This week will see five...
BBC
Lula sworn in as Brazil president as predecessor Bolsonaro flies to US
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as the new president of Brazil - the third time he has held the country's highest office. The veteran left-wing politician, known widely as Lula, also led the country between 2003 and 2010 - and defeated Jair Bolsonaro in October's poll.
BBC
Patient demanding medication trashed Derby doctors' surgery
A patient trashed a surgery waiting room after being declined medication, a GP said. The patient threw chairs, overturned tables and abused terrified staff at the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby after he was refused drugs. Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer said it was a "miracle" no-one was hurt and plans were...
Amusing Planet
Helen Duncan: The Last Witch of Britain
The Witchcraft Act of 1735 was a landmark act for Britain. Unlike the earlier Witchcraft Acts which legalized witch-hunting and the execution of witches, the 1735 act was a complete reversal of attitudes. It ruled that witches didn’t exist and it was a crime for a person to accuse another of possessing magical powers or practicing witchcraft. Furthermore, anybody who pretended to exercise witchcraft, sorcery, or conjuration, by claiming to call up spirits, foretell the future, or cast spells, was to be punished as a con artist and subject to fines and imprisonment. The criminalization of witchcraft brought to an end the gruesome practice of burning innocent victims on the stake, that had claimed the lives of tens of thousands of women since medieval times.
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Places to Retire in the UK
Consider these retirement spots in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The United Kingdom offers a diversity of lifestyle options, from bustling cities to quaint countryside villages to coastal resort towns. Generally, there is better weather and higher property prices in the south, while worse weather and less expensive real estate can be found in the north. Across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, you’ll find strong infrastructure, high-quality health care and historical significance. Here's a look at the best places to retire in the UK.
BBC
What could 2023 hold for Scottish politics?
2022 could scarcely have been a more dramatic or eventful year in politics - featuring three prime ministers, a Supreme Court showdown over independence and industrial unrest amid a cost of living crisis. But with no elections or indeed referendums marked on the calendar for 2023, are we in for...
Hospitals across England declare critical incidents and urge Brits not to call 999 as NHS faces exceptional pressure
HOSPITALS across England have declared critical incidents and urged people not to call 999 unless it is life-threatening as the NHS faces exceptional pressure. Massive demand on A&E departments means that some patients are waiting up to 40 hours for a bed. Ambulances carrying critically ill patients have been stuck...
Yellow warnings for ice across north of UK
Yellow warnings for ice are in place across Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of northern England tomorrow, while the rest of the country is likely to be fine or cloudy.The warnings are in place until 11am on Monday with forecasters highlighting the risk of injuries from slips and falls, as well as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.The Met Office said: “Following recent wet conditions, surfaces are likely to remain wet into Monday morning and, with a cold night, icy stretches will readily form on untreated surfaces.“A few rain, sleet and snow showers may still affect...
BBC
Russia's war drains Ukraine's rich list of power
For decades, Ukraine's super-rich businessmen have wielded enormous economic and political power within their home country. However, since the Russian invasion, Ukraine's most infamous oligarchs have lost billions in revenue. Has the reign of the Ukrainian oligarchs finally come to an end?. Ukraine's richest man - 56-year-old Rinat Akhmetov -...
BBC
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks - Zelensky
Ukraine's president says Russia is planning a protracted campaign of drone attacks in a bid to demoralise Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky said he had received intelligence reports suggesting that Moscow would launch the attacks using Iranian-made Shahed drones. It comes after Ukraine carried out a strike that it said killed hundreds...
