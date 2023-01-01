Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday
When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Collapse Makes Him and Other Investors in the Crypto Exchange ‘Look Like Idiots’
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says that the collapse of FTX made him and other prominent investors look ‘like idiots.’. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, O’Leary says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being an American citizen subject to US laws contributed to making the company an attractive investment for institutional investors.
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Cathie Wood says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried disliked Bitcoin because he ‘couldn’t control it’
The Ark Invest CEO said FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t like Bitcoin because "it’s transparent and decentralized. He couldn’t control it.”
Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates
A MAP has revealed which billionaire owns the largest amount of land in the US - you’ll be shocked to know that it isn’t Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder faced several claims that he owned a majority of America’s farmland earlier this year. While Gates owns nearly...
FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.
msn.com
Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times, and often caused spikes in valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk’s favorite topics on Twitter. Here is...
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
FTX Founders Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang Bought $600 Million Robinhood Stock Using Alameda Loans
Bankman-Fried affirmed that 56 million Robinhood shares were bought with loans from Alameda Research between April and May 2022. The loans were issued in several amounts to Sam and his co-founder Gary Wang, per a court affidavit. FTX lawyers asked a judge to freeze the assets after BlockFi claimed ownership...
This 48-year-old FTX user who lost access to $120,000 plans to diversify into real estate and luxury collectibles - but hasn't lost faith in crypto
This software developer has been investing in crypto for two years, and planned to use the FTX funds for his three childrens' college education. He had roughly five bitcoin on his account, as well as a smaller position in Avalanche, which added up to about $120,000 based on November prices.
Russia reportedly wants to further cut its dependence on the US dollar by buying up Chinese yuan on the currency market
Russia will start purchasing yuan on the currency market in 2023 if the country's oil and gas revenues meet expectations, Reuters reported Thursday. The Bank of Russia will buy yuan if budget revenues from oil and gas exports exceed 8 trillion rubles, the report said. Russia has accelerated its exposure...
