Cody Rhodes’ Return Reportedly Won’t Be A Surprise
As noted on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE began to hype up the pending return of Cody Rhodes, who has been sidelined for the past several months with a pectoral injury. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports that the creative direction for Rhodes’ return ahead of WrestleMania 39 is not expected to be any sort of surprise.
Erick Rowan On Baron Corbin’s Dedication To Improve, Necessary Attitude For Recruited Athletes
Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was recently interviewed by The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rowan discussed Baron Corbin and his dedication to improve, his own journey on the indie scene, and much more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year
Former WWE/AEW wrestler Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say on “The Demi Awards” episode of his Undisputed Podcast:. “Match of the year for...
NJPW Keeping Sasha Banks’ Wrestle Kingdom 17 Plans A Secret, AEW Future?
Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado, will be appearing at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view on Wednesday as part of a lucrative deal that will fetch her $100,000 per appearance. Fightful Select is reporting that Varnado’s plans for Wrestle Kingdom are nothing short of a tight-kept secret, and no one...
WWE RAW News – Singer HARDY Blasts Solo Sikoa, To Perform At Royal Rumble
Country music singer HARDY will perform live at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, as was announced this week on Monday Night RAW. HARDY was at ringside for Solo Sikoa’s “Nashville Street Fight” against Elias on the inaugural RAW of the new year, and offered Elias a guitar to hit Sikoa with. After the Samoan had fought Elias off, HARDY stepped in between the ropes and smashed the guitar over Sikoa’s back to no avail. HARDY quickly fled the ring as Sikoa slammed Elias through a piano to score the pinfall victory.
Karen Jarrett Claims Kurt Angle Made Threats and Disrespected Jeff Jarrett
Karen Jarrett is unhappy about the narrative that Jeff Jarrett stole her away from Kurt Angle a decade ago and took to Twitter to make it clear that wasn’t the case as her marriage to Kurt was already over. Karen noted that she sent out her tweets after some...
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
Shinsuke Nakamura Reflects On Facing The Great Muta
Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023 this past Sunday. Nakamura defeated Great Muta by using his own mist against him. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Nakamura reflected on the match. “I guess the best way to describe it is that it was really...
Alex Hammerstone Discusses Being The Face Of MLW
Alex Hammerstone was recently interviewed by Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Hammerstone talked about being the MLW World Champion, and wanting to take the title to new heights. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being MLW World Champion:. “It’s definitely a...
Kevin Nash ‘Awards’ CM Punk His “Boo Boo Face Of The Year”
CM Punk may never hold championship gold as a professional wrestler again, but he did recently ‘win’ an award from Kevin Nash. Punk has not been seen on AEW programming since All Out 2022 due to his post-show comments and the backstage fight. During the latest episode of...
Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On The Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss Match From WWE RAW
During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued the opening match for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with Bianca Belair defending the RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss. Under the influence of Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt, Bliss snapped and...
Tony Schiavone Responds To Rumors That He May Be Looking To Retire In The Near Future
AEW’s Tony Schiavone has clarified his recent comments that led some to believe that he may have been looking to retire from his on-screen role within the company in the near future. Last month, Schiavone said the following on his ‘What Happened When’ podcast:. “I’m actually, to...
Jake Roberts Wants To Help AEW Talents With Promo & Mic Work
Jake “The Snake” Roberts has wrestled across the globe throughout his lengthy career and possesses a wealth of knowledge in the professional wrestling business. On the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts wished for AEW to utilize his services to help talent improve their mic work. He said,
Jim Ross Reacts To Idea That Generational Gap Prevents Him For Clearing Up CM Punk Situation
WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” and discussed a recent episode of Sirius XM’s “Busted Open Radio” that he listened to, in which a fan asked if Ross should be brought in as a diplomatic middle-man to form some reconciliation between Tony Khan, CM Punk, and The Elite.
William Regal Is Officially Back With WWE
William Regal is back with WWE following his departure from All Elite Wrestling. Regal had an opt-out clause in his AEW contract, but AEW President Tony Khan had an option earlier than that, allowing Regal to leave the company early as requested. Regal wanted to return to WWE to be with his son in NXT and work with Triple H again.
CM Punk FaceTimed Dax Harwood After Backstage Brawl At AEW All Out
On the inaugural episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, Dax discussed CM Punk in detail including the locker room atmosphere in AEW prior to the backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite at All Out 2022, being FaceTimed by the Second City Saint after the unfortunate incident, and his opinion on the integrity of journalism afterward.
Jim Cornette Clarifies His Thoughts On Shawn Michaels
On the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, co-host Brian Last asked legendary manager Jim Cornette about his apparent hatred for WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Cornette showered praise on the Heartbreak Kid as a performer, but cited his unprofessional attitude during their time together in the...
Darby Allin Calls Upcoming TNT Title Match With Samoa Joe A ‘Full Circle’ Moment
AEW wrestler Darby Allin recently did an interview with Shawn Garrett of KIRO 7 News to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Allin discussed his upcoming TNT Title match with Samoa Joe on Dynamite this week, working under Sting, and convincing AEW President Tony Khan to sign Nick Wayne. You can...
Jon Moxley To Speak On AEW Dynamite, Matches Announced For NJPW Strong
Jon Moxley will address the AEW Galaxy on the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. AEW made the official announcement on Monday night, writing:. “This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!”
Would CJ Perry (Lana) Shut Down Her ‘Brand Army’ Account If She Returned To WWE?
Since departing WWE back in June of 2021, CJ “Lana” Perry has been making a killing with her “Brand Army” fan subscription website. Speaking on the The Bailey Show, Perry revealed that she would “absolutely” shut down her CJPerry.com website if she was offered the chance to return to WWE.
