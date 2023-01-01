Country music singer HARDY will perform live at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, as was announced this week on Monday Night RAW. HARDY was at ringside for Solo Sikoa’s “Nashville Street Fight” against Elias on the inaugural RAW of the new year, and offered Elias a guitar to hit Sikoa with. After the Samoan had fought Elias off, HARDY stepped in between the ropes and smashed the guitar over Sikoa’s back to no avail. HARDY quickly fled the ring as Sikoa slammed Elias through a piano to score the pinfall victory.

1 DAY AGO