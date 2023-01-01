Read full article on original website
Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year
Former WWE/AEW wrestler Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say on “The Demi Awards” episode of his Undisputed Podcast:. “Match of the year for...
Eddie Kingston & Wheeler Yuta’s New Year’s Message, Danhausen Note, More
AEW wrestlers Eddie Kingston and Wheeler Yuta wished fans a Happy New Year in a video that was posted on the official Twitter account of AEW Japan:. “Happy New Year from Yuta Wheeler @WheelerYuta and Eddie Kingston @MadKing1981. Happy new year. Best regards for this year.”. You can check out...
Kevin Nash ‘Awards’ CM Punk His “Boo Boo Face Of The Year”
CM Punk may never hold championship gold as a professional wrestler again, but he did recently ‘win’ an award from Kevin Nash. Punk has not been seen on AEW programming since All Out 2022 due to his post-show comments and the backstage fight. During the latest episode of...
Tony Schiavone Responds To Rumors That He May Be Looking To Retire In The Near Future
AEW’s Tony Schiavone has clarified his recent comments that led some to believe that he may have been looking to retire from his on-screen role within the company in the near future. Last month, Schiavone said the following on his ‘What Happened When’ podcast:. “I’m actually, to...
Jeremy Borash Pays Heartfelt Tribute To The Late Don West
On December 30, 2022, Don West passed away from lymphoma at the age of 59. The pro-wrestling community paid their heartfelt tribute to the late television personality through social media, and on WWE and AEW programming. Color commentator Jeremy Borash recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to Mr. West....
NJPW Keeping Sasha Banks’ Wrestle Kingdom 17 Plans A Secret, AEW Future?
Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado, will be appearing at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view on Wednesday as part of a lucrative deal that will fetch her $100,000 per appearance. Fightful Select is reporting that Varnado’s plans for Wrestle Kingdom are nothing short of a tight-kept secret, and no one...
WWE RAW News – Singer HARDY Blasts Solo Sikoa, To Perform At Royal Rumble
Country music singer HARDY will perform live at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, as was announced this week on Monday Night RAW. HARDY was at ringside for Solo Sikoa’s “Nashville Street Fight” against Elias on the inaugural RAW of the new year, and offered Elias a guitar to hit Sikoa with. After the Samoan had fought Elias off, HARDY stepped in between the ropes and smashed the guitar over Sikoa’s back to no avail. HARDY quickly fled the ring as Sikoa slammed Elias through a piano to score the pinfall victory.
Would CJ Perry (Lana) Shut Down Her ‘Brand Army’ Account If She Returned To WWE?
Since departing WWE back in June of 2021, CJ “Lana” Perry has been making a killing with her “Brand Army” fan subscription website. Speaking on the The Bailey Show, Perry revealed that she would “absolutely” shut down her CJPerry.com website if she was offered the chance to return to WWE.
Wrestling Veteran Mike Pappas Passes Away At The Age Of 83
The wrestling world is in mourning after the death of Greek wrestling veteran Manoli ‘Mike Pappas’ Savvenas. The sad news was announced on Twitter by Jason Braiser, who had directed a documentary on Pappas, and the veteran wrestler lost his battle to colorectal cancer. Pappas trained as a...
Karen Jarrett Claims Kurt Angle Made Threats and Disrespected Jeff Jarrett
Karen Jarrett is unhappy about the narrative that Jeff Jarrett stole her away from Kurt Angle a decade ago and took to Twitter to make it clear that wasn’t the case as her marriage to Kurt was already over. Karen noted that she sent out her tweets after some...
Doudrop Clarifies Reason She Hasn’t Been Seen In WWE
With the recent speculation being that Doudrop hasn’t been seen on WWE television lately due to visa issues, the Scottish performer took to social media earlier today to refute it. Replying to a fan on Twitter asking about her whereabouts, Doudrop revealed that she’s been very sick. Doudrop’s...
CM Punk FaceTimed Dax Harwood After Backstage Brawl At AEW All Out
On the inaugural episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, Dax discussed CM Punk in detail including the locker room atmosphere in AEW prior to the backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite at All Out 2022, being FaceTimed by the Second City Saint after the unfortunate incident, and his opinion on the integrity of journalism afterward.
Max Caster: “I Really Love The Scissoring Because It Brings People Together”, More
Max Caster, one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, recently spoke on ‘The AJ Awesome Show’ about the benefits he sees from people copying The Acclaimed’s signature scissor action. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On kids getting in trouble...
Keith Lee Files Trademark For New ‘X’ Logo
On December 28, AEW wrestler Keith Lee filed to trademark a new logo that is stylized in the shape of an X. As of this writing, there is no word on what this will be used for. Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. You can check...
Colby Corino Is Officially A Free Agent
As initially reported last month, Colby Corino’s NWA contract has expired, and he is now a free agent. The son of ECW and ROH veteran Steve Corino confirmed the news via his Twitter account earlier today. You can check out his tweet below:. Corino is expected to sign with...
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
Cody Rhodes Featured On New WWE WrestleMania 39 Advertising
Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery after his WWE Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. WWE has once again hinted that Rhodes will return soon with the popular star now featured on the WrestleMania 39 advertising. As seen...
New Team Formed On AEW: Dark, More
On this week’s episode of AEW Dark, Arn Anderson convinced his son Brock and Brian Pillman Jr to become a permanent team under his guidance. Pillman revealed that his mother had told him to look for guidance from Arn Anderson. In return for Pillman and Brock listening to him, Arn promised the duo that they will “turn their fortune around.”
More On The Upcoming Changes For AEW Dynamite In 2023
AEW teased a glimpse of their “new Dynamite” for 2023 during the final episode of Rampage last year. Fightful Select reports that AEW is set to alter certain aspects of its scheduled 2023 broadcasts. Will Washington from the Grapsody podcast has several AEW sources claiming that although “Light the Fuse” by No One Hero will remain as AEW Dynamite’s official theme song, fans can expect to hear an altered version this year. The new version will be a “slight remix” of the original track.
Top WWE Star Traveling To Japan To Support Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks will make her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th and she will have some supporters in town for it. Naomi is already in Japan for the show to support Banks, but she isn’t alone, as Pwinsider.com reports that Bayley will also be there for The Boss’ big moment.
