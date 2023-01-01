Read full article on original website
CNET
Optimize Your Amazon Echo With These 4 Prime Membership Perks
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If you've got an Amazon Echo speaker, but no Prime account, consider purchasing one through New Year's tech sales. The new year is just days away, and it's likely to bring deals on the newest Echo Dot and older models. Having a Prime account can bring some surprising and useful perks to your Echo.
Samsung’s latest Family Hub has a massive 32-inch screen
Samsung has announced its latest smart refrigerator freezer combo ahead of the annual reveal at CES 2023 in January. The new Family Hub Plus (or Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus to give it its full title) includes a massive 32-inch display, which is up from 21.5-inches on older models in the range.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Things you didn’t know Amazon’s Alexa can do
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the most popular gifts of the holiday season was one of Amazon’s Echo devices. Those smart assistants everyone knows as “Alexa”. Amazon says most people use the devices to get the weather, play music, or set timers. But these Echo devices are much more powerful than that.
Consumer Reports: New standard for home tech
CONSUMER REPORTS (WSYR-TV) — Connected gadgets around the home can be super-convenient. Lights that turn on automatically, doors that lock and unlock from your phone, and the list goes on and on. But making sure all those different devices work together is often an annoying struggle. That could soon change. As Consumer Reports explains, our […]
A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online
Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
I’m a tech expert – here’s why you shouldn’t put an Amazon Echo Alexa device in your bedroom
A TECH expert has warned people to not put their Amazon Echo Alexa devices in their bedrooms. While the new gadgets may have been an excellent Christmas present, users may get more than they bargained for. The Echo gadgets, more commonly known by the name of their AI assistant Alexa,...
CNET
The Best Way to Repurpose That Old Phone: Turn It Into a Security Camera
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. How many people unwrapped a brand-new iPhone 14 (or Pixel 7, or Galaxy Fold) a few days ago and promptly tossed their old phone into a drawer? If you're one of those people with an "old cell phones drawer," go grab your old phone -- Android or iPhone, doesn't matter -- and put that forgotten piece of tech to use.
How to use an Echo Dot as a mesh Wi-Fi extender
The latest Echo Dot smart speakers have eero Built-in which means you can use them to add an additional 1,000 square feet of coverage to your eero mesh network.
TechRadar
Why I’m breaking up with TVs and getting a projector in 2023
Hey TVs, I want you to know that I’ve really enjoyed our time together. Your dazzling HDR-enhanced image has been a source of light in the dark; your high refresh rates have made our journey together smoother than I could have hoped; and your many-thousand-pixel displays have provided me clarity at crucial moments – but I’ve come to realize you’re not the one for me.
What is the Google Home System? Ways for it to transform your life.
Your Google Home system is a one-stop shop that can control your home devices, from creating routines to controlling your home thermostat and more.
Eufy’s Got a New Years Spectacular Sale With Up To 50% Off Its Smart Home Gadgets
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s the end of 2022, and what a year it’s been. We saw some fantastic gadgets this year, many on sale during the holiday season, with some stellar Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. If you somehow missed out on all of the savings this Christmas, don’t panic. We’re still scouring the web for the best deals so you can buy yourself a belated Christmas present. Right now, Amazon has some excellent deals on products from eufy. The prices are ridiculous, with savings...
Save up to $200 on two of the best Dyson vacuums we’ve ever tried ahead of 2023
Dyson makes some of the best vacuums on the market and you can shop holiday savings on two of the brand's stick cleaners right now.
yankodesign.com
AI-generated Gaudi-like kitchen and home appliances add aesthetics to your space
Over the past decades, the minimalist and stark aesthetic has become the favored kind of design, from vehicles to gadgets to kitchen appliances. While there are certain people who appreciate this kind of look and would prefer their homes to be the same, there are also people who prefer to have some more color and more vibrant designs to our home appliances and decorations to add something more to our spaces. AI designs may be a bit controversial now but there are some designers who are using it to create their own takes on furniture and appliance designs.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra tipped for a major night vision camera upgrade
When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of phones launching soon, it seems that the Ultra model will once again have the biggest upgrades attached to it – and those upgrades apparently include "night vision" capabilities in terms of its cameras. This comes via well-respected leaker Ice...
Narcity
Costco Canada's Boxing Day Sale Is Still Happening Online & You Can Save On Electronics
Costco is still having a Boxing Day sale in Canada and you can find savings on electronics, with some ranging from $10 off to $100 off!. With Costco Canada's "Boxing Week Savings" event, there are deals available when you shop online and some last well into 2023. The wholesale retailer...
How to use your smart display as a security camera
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the modern age, virtually every smart home device is equipped with a camera, from phones and laptops to video doorbells and microwaves. The popularity of camera-equipped devices has made for easy video calls and some hilarious videos on social media. It also means that devices like smart displays can act as effective and durable home security cameras for customers.
This Samsung induction range is $830 off before Christmas, plus the best induction and electric range deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've found a great deal on a top-rated Samsung slide-in induction range ahead of Christmas. This Samsung induction range is...
Google Home simplifies smart TV controls with a redesigned interface
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Home app is quite versatile, allowing you to control Google Home ecosystem products, now with support for the new Matter smart home standard. We have been able to control smart home appliances like TVs and ACs. However, a handful of Google Home app users are starting to see on-screen buttons to control their TVs, just like the remote apps on phones with an IR blaster.
TechRadar
Cougar Omnes Essential headset review: not the prettiest but pretty great for the price
The Cougar Omnes Essential is an overall decent wireless gaming headset. It might not be a stunner in terms of aesthetics, but it’s got intuitive controls, a decent battery life, and an excellent mic. Sound-wise, it’s treble-forward, but its bass isn’t terrible either. Coupled with an insanely comfortable fit, Cougar’s latest headset is worth going for.
TechRadar
Apple rumored to be planning larger OLED iPad Pros for 2024
We last got an iPad Pro refresh in October 2022, when the premium 11-inch and 12.9-inch slates were updated with the Apple M2 processor. According to the rumor mill, those screens will be changing in 2024 when the next models are due to appear. This comes from display analyst Ross...
