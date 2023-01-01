ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Couples Who Are Getting Married in 2023: Celebrity Weddings This Year

By Laura Rizzo
 2 days ago
Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

A year for love! Plenty of celebrity couples, including Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL star Jonathan Owens and Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge, plan on getting married in 2023. It’s no surprise there will be plenty of A-list weddings to look forward to considering the slew of engagements that happened in 2022.

Last year, many Bachelor Nation stars found long-term love. Bachelor in Paradise alums Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt get hitched during a New York City courthouse ceremony in October while season 5’s Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt said “I do” that same month, nearly one year after welcoming their son, August.

Other reality TV stars found love outside the franchise. Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett got married to husband Grant Troutt in October, just weeks after Bachelor Winter Games alum Lesley Murphy got hitched to Alex Kavanagh. Amanda Stanton found love with Michael Fogel and Emily Ferguson can now officially call longtime love William Karlsson her husband. Of course, you can’t forget Paradise’s favorite bartender Wells Adams, who married Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland after five years together.

Fans may have even more Bachelor weddings to look forward to in 2023, as there were so many engagements throughout 2022.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are engaged after meeting on the beach in Mexico during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, and the former Bachelorette star’s ex Garrett Yrigoyen also found love again after their 2020 split with his fiancée, Alex Farrar. Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard, who share two children, are gearing up to walk down the aisle, as well. Years after his split from Hannah Brown, Jed Wyatt popped the question to girlfriend Ellen Decker.

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are another fan-favorite Bachelor couple who got engaged in 2022. The former beauty queen told Life & Style in December she “hit the ground running” with wedding planning.

“We will have some Bachelor Nation people … there will be some of them will be there for sure,” she added after revealing she and Dean were looking to have their big day in Aspen, Colorado, surrounded by their family and friends.

Many more celebrities have found love, and we can’t wait to see the gorgeous weddings this year.

FLORIDA STATE
TEXAS STATE
UTAH STATE
TEXAS STATE
In Touch Weekly

Is ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 7 Tell-All on Tonight on Christmas Day 2022? TLC Schedule

TLC fans look forward to Sunday nights, as it is the designated night that new episodes of the network’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé airs. Currently in the Sunday night slot is season 7 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. While the finale aired on December 18, viewers naturally assumed that part 1 of the 4-part tell-all would air on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022. But is 90 Day Fiancé on tonight? Keep scrolling below for TLC’s schedule and find out!
