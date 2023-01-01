Read full article on original website
Royal Swedish Opera to Hold New Year’s Eve Concert
The Royal Swedish Opera is set to hold a New Year’s Eve concert featuring conductor Vincenzo Milletarì. The conductor will join forces with the soloists of the Royal Swedish Opera including Miriam Treichl, Daniel Johansson, Vivianne Holmberg, and Håkan Ekenäs. The performance will also feature graduating...
Annual Concert for Peace returns in person for New Year's Eve
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the glorious music performed at the annual Concert for Peace was once again enjoyed by audiences in person at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan. After hosting virtual concerts for peace over the past two years on...
On This Day in Music History: Three Ferrets Save a New Year’s Eve Concert
On this day in 1999, the whole world was in preparation, some for the threat of the Y2K glitch, but most for the promises of the coming millennium. That Dec. 29 saw the readying of celebrations that would take place around the globe in just two days time. But, in London, a problem was encountered.
Kayhan Kalhor
At age seventeen, composer Kayhan Kalhor left his home in Iran, fled for safety, and walked over two thousand five hundred miles to Italy alone, with just a small backpack and his beloved kamancheh (spiked fiddle). We'll hear music Kalhor wrote for Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble on today’s show.
The True Believers of Giordano’s Rarely Performed ‘Fedora’
On December 31, David McVicar’s new production of Umberto Giordano’s “Fedora” opens at the Metropolitan Opera. The controversial work has not been performed there complete in 25 years. Yet, many alluring facets of “Fedora” make the opera a most inspired New Year’s Eve choice.
At top of opera, Yoncheva worries about classical music
NEW YORK — Sonya Yoncheva, a soprano at the top of her profession, worries about classical music. “My son, if I ask him, he always says, ‘I want to be like Ronaldo.’ And later, if I ask my girl, she will say, ‘I want to be Lady Gaga and Beyoncé,'” the Bulgarian singer explained ahead of a production of Giordano’s “Fedora” at the Metropolitan Opera. “They really don’t associate with the classical music artists. Times are changing.”
Feed your soul: the 31-day classical music diet for January
From gentle awakening to explosive fanfare, duelling pianos to one chill lone voice, expand your horizons with a month’s worth of classical ear-openers. For Observer readers, January’s cultural diet is now a habit: first literature, in 2020, then last year’s sequel, short films. The best way to engage with those, surely, was sitting down with a box of chocolates and a hot-water bottle. Here’s a diet where you can listen and walk the dog, lift dumbbells, practise hula or, with care, reverse running. Whatever fitness trend you may have signed up to in a fit of optimism can also, in theory, be done with headphones on.
