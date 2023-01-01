Read full article on original website
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Prospect Colton Dach to Miss Rest of World Juniors With Shoulder Injury
Another year, another Dach goes down at the World Juniors. Chicago Blackhawks' prospect Colton Dach will miss the rest of the 2023 tournament due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Canada's New Year's Eve victory over Sweden. The Blackhawks are no strangers to World Juniors injuries. At the 2021...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
Banged-up Blues put O'Reilly, Tarasenko on injured reserve
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues put captain Ryan O'Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve Monday, the latest blows to a Western Conference contender looking to remain in the playoff race. The team said O'Reilly has a broken foot and Tarasenko an injured hand. O'Reilly is...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
FOX Sports
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
ABC7 Chicago
Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT
CLEVELAND -- - Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA's most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by any player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime.
ABC7 Chicago
Bears cite 'experience' for keeping Justin Fields in lopsided loss
DETROIT -- Bears coach Matt Eberflus cited in-game experience as the reason he kept quarterback Justin Fields under center throughout the entirety of Chicago's41-10 loss to the Detroit Lionsat Ford Field. Fields completed 7 of 21 passes and finished with 30 net passing yards. The Bears were outgained 504-230 in...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Blow Multi-Goal Lead, Fall to Sharks
10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Sharks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks blew a multi-goal lead and fell to the San Jose Sharks 5-2 at the United Center on Sunday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. I don't know how the Blackhawks got...
ABC7 Chicago
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores franchise-record 71 points in OT win
CLEVELAND -- Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA's most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by an NBA player in 17 years, and theCavaliersrallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime Monday night.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ring in New Year Versus Sharks
Chicago returns back to the United Center following a three-game roadtrip to face San Jose. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks look to start the new year off right with a matchup against the Sharks at the United Center...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs Golden Knights
COLORADO AVALANCHE (19-13-3) VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-12-2) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights for the second time this season. Colorado won the first matchup 3-2 in Vegas, with the final two matchups at Ball Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT.
NHL
Predators Recall Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, Tenn. (January 2, 2023) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). McKeown, 26 (1/20/96), previously appeared in three games for Nashville from Dec. 12-15, averaging 13:44 of ice time with four blocked shots...
