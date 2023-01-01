ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks

Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play

Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
ABC7 Chicago

Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT

CLEVELAND -- - Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA's most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by any player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH
ABC7 Chicago

Bears cite 'experience' for keeping Justin Fields in lopsided loss

DETROIT -- Bears coach Matt Eberflus cited in-game experience as the reason he kept quarterback Justin Fields under center throughout the entirety of Chicago's41-10 loss to the Detroit Lionsat Ford Field. Fields completed 7 of 21 passes and finished with 30 net passing yards. The Bears were outgained 504-230 in...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores franchise-record 71 points in OT win

CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ring in New Year Versus Sharks

Chicago returns back to the United Center following a three-game roadtrip to face San Jose. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks look to start the new year off right with a matchup against the Sharks at the United Center...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs Golden Knights

COLORADO AVALANCHE (19-13-3) VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-12-2) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights for the second time this season. Colorado won the first matchup 3-2 in Vegas, with the final two matchups at Ball Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT.
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Predators Recall Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (January 2, 2023) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). McKeown, 26 (1/20/96), previously appeared in three games for Nashville from Dec. 12-15, averaging 13:44 of ice time with four blocked shots...
NASHVILLE, TN

