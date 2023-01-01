ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Seton Hall visits Creighton after Alexander’s 32-point outing

Seton Hall Pirates (8-7, 1-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (8-6, 2-1 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays the Seton Hall Pirates after Trey Alexander scored 32 points in Creighton’s 80-65 win over the DePaul Blue Demons. The Bluejays have gone...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy