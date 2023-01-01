Read full article on original website
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Reaching Third In Bruins Points History
BOSTON — The 2022-23 NHL season has been a historical one for Patrice Bergeron, and the Bruins captain continued his climb up the franchise leaderboards Saturday. Boston lost to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at TD Garden, 4-3. The Black and Gold kept its point streak at home going and head into 2023 with an 18-0-3 record on home ice, which tied with the 1973-74 Bruins for the longest home point streak in NHL history.
Bruins Daily: Another Classic Fenway Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins won another classic Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday as the best third period team in the NHL pulled off another comeback. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins were flat for,...
Pittsburgh hosts No. 13 Virginia following Burton’s 31-point game
Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers after Jamarius Burton scored 31 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-74 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Panthers are 7-1 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 2-1 record in...
Islanders bring road losing streak into matchup with the Canucks
New York Islanders (21-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Vancouver Canucks looking to break a three-game road slide. Vancouver has a 16-17-3 record overall and a 7-9-1 record in home games. The Canucks...
Stars take win streak into game against the Kings
Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 21-13-6 record overall and an 11-6-2 record...
Penguins vs. Bruins, Winter Classic! Lines, Notes & How to Watch
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6) play Game No. 37 of their schedule against the Boston Bruins (28-4-4) on Monday. But this one is special. The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park will be a visual spectacle with emotional ties for Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and a serious game for the Penguins, which badly need a win.
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
Jake DeBrusk scores twice, Bruins beat Penguins in Winter Classic
Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins in Monday afternoon's NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. DeBrusk netted the winner with 2:24 left in regulation, following the play after Taylor Hall cut inside from the...
No Winter Classic; Penguins Waste Solid Effort in 2-1 Loss
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins generally go a few years between appearances in one of the NHL’s outdoors games. It only seems like they sometimes go that long between solid 60-minute performances. They appeared poised to take care of both Monday, taking a 1-0 lead into the third...
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
Chargers have eyes on AFC’s 5th seed after 4 straight wins
For the second time in three seasons, the Los Angeles Chargers have put together a late-season four-game winning streak. In this case though, the momentum for the Chargers is coming at the right time as they are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Sunday’s 31-10 victory over...
Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT
CLEVELAND (AP) — Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA’s most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by any player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime. Mitchell’s total matched the […]
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
Penguins Rule Out Starting Goalie Due To Injury In Winter Classic Vs. Bruins
BOSTON — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was forced to bring in some relief in the first period of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park. Penguins starting goalie Tristan Jarry left the contest with an apparent injury with 4:30 remaining in the opening...
Jets begin focusing on next season after late collapse
Everything looked so promising for the New York Jets just five weeks ago. They were 7-4 and re-energized after a rout of the Chicago Bears with Mike White stepping in for a benched Zach Wilson, and the playoffs well within their grasp. Five straight losses later, the Jets are a...
The NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati is suspended for the night after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati is suspended for the night after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Lions looking forward to potentially playing for playoffs
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell drew a lot of chuckles after he was hired to coach the Detroit Lions nearly two years ago and got fired up talking about his players being so tough and resilient that they would bite off kneecaps. Campbell was the butt of...
