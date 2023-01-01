ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NHL

Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic

Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Reaching Third In Bruins Points History

BOSTON — The 2022-23 NHL season has been a historical one for Patrice Bergeron, and the Bruins captain continued his climb up the franchise leaderboards Saturday. Boston lost to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at TD Garden, 4-3. The Black and Gold kept its point streak at home going and head into 2023 with an 18-0-3 record on home ice, which tied with the 1973-74 Bruins for the longest home point streak in NHL history.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Another Classic Fenway Winter Classic

The Boston Bruins won another classic Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday as the best third period team in the NHL pulled off another comeback. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins were flat for,...
BOSTON, MA
WTOP

Pittsburgh hosts No. 13 Virginia following Burton’s 31-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers after Jamarius Burton scored 31 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-74 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Panthers are 7-1 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 2-1 record in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Islanders bring road losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

New York Islanders (21-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Vancouver Canucks looking to break a three-game road slide. Vancouver has a 16-17-3 record overall and a 7-9-1 record in home games. The Canucks...
ELMONT, NY
WTOP

Stars take win streak into game against the Kings

Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 21-13-6 record overall and an 11-6-2 record...
DALLAS, TX
WTOP

Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Jake DeBrusk scores twice, Bruins beat Penguins in Winter Classic

Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins in Monday afternoon's NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. DeBrusk netted the winner with 2:24 left in regulation, following the play after Taylor Hall cut inside from the...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Chargers have eyes on AFC’s 5th seed after 4 straight wins

For the second time in three seasons, the Los Angeles Chargers have put together a late-season four-game winning streak. In this case though, the momentum for the Chargers is coming at the right time as they are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Sunday’s 31-10 victory over...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA’s most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by any player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime. Mitchell’s total matched the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
WTOP

Jets begin focusing on next season after late collapse

Everything looked so promising for the New York Jets just five weeks ago. They were 7-4 and re-energized after a rout of the Chicago Bears with Mike White stepping in for a benched Zach Wilson, and the playoffs well within their grasp. Five straight losses later, the Jets are a...
WTOP

Lions looking forward to potentially playing for playoffs

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell drew a lot of chuckles after he was hired to coach the Detroit Lions nearly two years ago and got fired up talking about his players being so tough and resilient that they would bite off kneecaps. Campbell was the butt of...
DETROIT, MI

