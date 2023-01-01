Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Floyd; Harrison; Perry FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST/NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST/Noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Grayson, Hardin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grayson; Hardin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EST/330 AM CST/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARUE...NORTHERN HART...SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES At 353 AM EST/253 AM CST/, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles southeast of Leitchfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Upton, Sonora, Bonnieville, Boundary Oak, Seven Corners, Wabash, Lines Mill, Broad Ford, Pearman and Wax. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Flood Watch issued for Allen, Anderson, Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allen; Anderson; Barren; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Hart; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Logan; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Woodford FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST/NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST/Noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Warning issued for Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Larue by NWS
Tornado Watch issued for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:23:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Barren; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Green; Hardin; Hart; Larue; Logan; Marion; Metcalfe; Simpson; Taylor; Warren TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON EST TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY GRAYSON GREEN HART LOGAN MARION TAYLOR IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY ALLEN BARREN BUTLER EDMONSON METCALFE SIMPSON WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWLING GREEN, BROWNSVILLE, CAMPBELLSVILLE, EDMONTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKLIN, GLASGOW, GREENSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LEBANON, LEITCHFIELD, MORGANTOWN, MUNFORDVILLE, PROVIDENCE, RUSSELLVILLE, AND SCOTTSVILLE.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Larue, Nelson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:17:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Larue; Nelson The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Nelson County in central Kentucky Central Larue County in central Kentucky * Until 445 AM EST. * At 416 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm was approaching Hodgenville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hodgenville around 425 AM EST. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tornado Watch issued for Allen, Barren, Butler, Calloway, Christian, Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Barren; Butler; Calloway; Christian; Cumberland; Edmonson; Grayson; Green; Hardin; Hart; Hopkins; Larue; Logan; Marion; Metcalfe; Muhlenberg; Simpson; Taylor; Todd; Trigg; Warren TORNADO WATCH 6 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN BARREN BUTLER CALLOWAY CHRISTIAN CUMBERLAND EDMONSON GRAYSON GREEN HARDIN HART HOPKINS LARUE LOGAN MARION METCALFE MUHLENBERG SIMPSON TAYLOR TODD TRIGG WARREN
