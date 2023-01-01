Effective: 2023-01-03 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grayson; Hardin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EST/330 AM CST/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARUE...NORTHERN HART...SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES At 353 AM EST/253 AM CST/, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles southeast of Leitchfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Upton, Sonora, Bonnieville, Boundary Oak, Seven Corners, Wabash, Lines Mill, Broad Ford, Pearman and Wax. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO