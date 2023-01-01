Read full article on original website
WTOP
Seton Hall visits Creighton after Alexander’s 32-point outing
Seton Hall Pirates (8-7, 1-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (8-6, 2-1 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays the Seton Hall Pirates after Trey Alexander scored 32 points in Creighton’s 80-65 win over the DePaul Blue Demons. The Bluejays have gone...
Smith and South Florida host Temple
Temple Owls (8-7, 2-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts the Temple Owls after Serrel Smith Jr. scored 21 points in South Florida’s 93-86 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Bulls have gone 5-4 at home. South Florida is sixth in the...
Man is arrested on attempted murder charges in machete attack on police near Times Square on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK (AP) — Man is arrested on attempted murder charges in machete attack on police near Times Square on New Year’s Eve. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
