Effective: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 03:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Austin; Grimes; Waller; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Austin, south central Grimes, southeastern Washington and northwestern Waller Counties through 345 AM CST At 303 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brenham, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brenham, Hempstead, Prairie View and Pine Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

AUSTIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO