WTOP
Dickinson leads Michigan against Penn State
Penn State Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces the Penn State Nittany Lions after Hunter Dickinson scored 32 points in Michigan’s 81-46 win against the Maryland Terrapins. The Wolverines have gone 5-2 at home. Michigan ranks ninth in...
WTOP
Boy born at Maryland hospital may be 1st baby of 2023 in the DC area
At 12:03 a.m. New Year’s Day, Maryland couple Brenda and Reynauld Sabuni welcomed their third son, Lael. He may have been their third, but hospital officials believe he’s the first baby of the new year. He was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, and according to...
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
WTOP
For 3rd time, Muriel Bowser is sworn in as DC mayor
Amid a room full of cheering supporters, Muriel Bowser was sworn in as D.C. mayor for a third time — becoming the first mayor to serve a third term since Marion Barry did so. In her inaugural address, Bowser pledged to “win back our downtown” by transforming office space...
WTOP
1 killed and several hurt in separate shootings across DC
One day after D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said losing more than 200 lives to violent crime in 2022 is “completely unacceptable,” the department is investigating multiple separate shootings across the District on Monday. The most recent happened at the Congress Heights Metro Station around 10 p.m., when...
WTOP
Fredericksburg fugitive arrested in Stafford Co.
A man charged with multiple felonies in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was taken into custody in Stafford County, Virginia, on Thursday, deputies said. In a news release, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 29 on kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment and firearms-related charges.
WTOP
2 dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co. domestic incident
Two people are dead and two others are injured following a domestic incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, according to police. It happened in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Prince George’s County police.
WTOP
Police ID victims in Prince George’s County’s 1st death investigation of the year
Police have identified the two victims in Prince George’s County, Maryland’s first death investigation of the year. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42, were found with fatal injuries around 6 a.m. on Sunday on the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton. Prince George’s County police said the two were in a relationship.
WTOP
2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.
Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
WTOP
Armored police vehicle used to stop man ‘in crisis’ driving track loader through Frederick
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from a prior version to clarify the type of machinery the man was driving. A man “in crisis” was refusing to exit a John Deere skid steer that he drove through Frederick, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said in a statement posted to Facebook.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.
Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. police find man shot dead in car, investigating as homicide
A man was found shot dead inside a car during the predawn hours Saturday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, authorities said. Officers responded to the report of a shooting at the 20 block of Chamber Avenue in Capitol Heights around 1:25 a.m., Prince George’s County Police Department said.
WTOP
Suspect arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting death in La Plata
Police in Charles County, Maryland, say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in La Plata late Saturday afternoon. In a news release, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that 26-year-old Cordell Earl Spicer of La Plata has been arrested for the shooting death of 30-year-old Donnell Henry Hawkins. Police say they believe the suspect and the victim knew one another.
WTOP
‘A truly remarkable person’ — Prince William Co. officer remembered 10 years after fatal crash
At the 10-year-anniversary of fallen Prince William County police officer Chris Yung’s death in Bristow, Virginia, the department asked community members to remember the “truly remarkable person who inspired us all.”. Yung died in the line of duty, killed in a fiery motorcycle crash on Dec. 31, 2012,...
WTOP
Stafford Co. deputies say Christmas fire was intentional
Stafford County deputies determined that a fire on Christmas in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was started intentionally and charged a man with arson, after he was seen fighting with a woman shortly before the fire. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports that a mobile home along the 600...
WTOP
1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting on New Year’s Eve
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an unidentified man was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton, after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers said, in a preliminary...
WTOP
Check it out — Montgomery Co.’s most-read library books
As the new year is prompting many to rethink their habits and goals for 2023, we hear about eating healthier, exercising more and saving money — but what about reading more books?. If you’re an adult looking for a place to start your 2023 fiction reading journey, let’s take...
WTOP
Prince William Co. warns residents of scam letter
Prince William County Tax Administration officials and county police want residents to know that a scam letter sent to residents is not legitimate. In a notification to the community, the county said that the fraudulent letter is not from the county’s “Tax Processing Unit.”. “Citizens have reported receiving...
