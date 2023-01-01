LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kentucky is...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO