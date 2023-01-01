ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WTOP

Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink

Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

For 3rd time, Muriel Bowser is sworn in as DC mayor

Amid a room full of cheering supporters, Muriel Bowser was sworn in as D.C. mayor for a third time — becoming the first mayor to serve a third term since Marion Barry did so. In her inaugural address, Bowser pledged to “win back our downtown” by transforming office space...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

1 killed and several hurt in separate shootings across DC

One day after D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said losing more than 200 lives to violent crime in 2022 is “completely unacceptable,” the department is investigating multiple separate shootings across the District on Monday. The most recent happened at the Congress Heights Metro Station around 10 p.m., when...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fredericksburg fugitive arrested in Stafford Co.

A man charged with multiple felonies in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was taken into custody in Stafford County, Virginia, on Thursday, deputies said. In a news release, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 29 on kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment and firearms-related charges.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WTOP

2 dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co. domestic incident

Two people are dead and two others are injured following a domestic incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, according to police. It happened in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Prince George’s County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.

Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
LORTON, VA
WTOP

1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting on New Year’s Eve

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an unidentified man was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton, after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers said, in a preliminary...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Suspect arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting death in La Plata

Police in Charles County, Maryland, say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in La Plata late Saturday afternoon. In a news release, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that 26-year-old Cordell Earl Spicer of La Plata has been arrested for the shooting death of 30-year-old Donnell Henry Hawkins. Police say they believe the suspect and the victim knew one another.
LA PLATA, MD
WTOP

Loudoun Co. man allegedly used hatchet to kill father, deputies say

The sheriff’s office in Loudoun County, Virginia, has arrested a man accused of killing his father “by way of serious cut,” the sheriff said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house on the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place in Hamilton around 6 a.m. Monday for a reported stabbing. They found David Brown stabbed inside the home with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince William Co. warns residents of scam letter

Prince William County Tax Administration officials and county police want residents to know that a scam letter sent to residents is not legitimate. In a notification to the community, the county said that the fraudulent letter is not from the county’s “Tax Processing Unit.”. “Citizens have reported receiving...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

