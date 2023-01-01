The growl of high-street traffic had barely faded as we walked uphill, away from the town centre, when we saw the kestrel. She was sitting on a leafless branch of a cherry tree, feathers fluffed, her back turned towards the icy wind. She seemed reluctant to fly as we drew closer. Cautiously sidling around her, we could see that her pale eyelids were closed; dozing in the early morning sunshine, perhaps digesting her last meal.

6 HOURS AGO