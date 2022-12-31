ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
semoball.com

Saxony Lutheran sprints past Sikeston

JACKSON, Mo. — The Sikeston girls’ basketball team suffered a lopsided defeat at Saxony Lutheran on Monday, Jan. 2. The Crusaders won 63-34 and improved their season mark to 4-5, while the Lady Bulldogs dropped to 1-9 this season. Evie Caruso and Abagayle Britton scored 15 and 11,...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff spoils Sikeston’s senior night

Poplar Bluff traveled to Sikeston and spoiled their senior night by sweeping the tri-meet on Tuesday in the Sikeston Field House. The Mules whipped out West Plains 48-24 and sacked Sikeston 43-29. “We needed this,” Poplar Bluff head coach Kelton Thompson said. we needed this duel win and there are...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Dexter GBB coach seeking offensive growth, even in rout of Twin Rivers

DEXTER – As the clock ticked down in the final seconds of Dexter’s convincing 57-35 girl’s basketball victory over Twin Rivers on Tuesday at the Bearcat Event Center, fourth-year Dexter coach Eric Sitze sat alongside assistant coach Jamie Rowe and was very animated with his gestures regarding his team’s offensive execution.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

East Prairie hangs on for win over Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — The East Prairie girls’ basketball team used a strong first-half performance and clutch shooting down the stretch to knock off Bloomfield on Monday, Jan. 2. The Lady Eagles (3-8) won 37-31 over the Lady Wildcats (3-8) behind a game-high 15 points from both Katie Brewer...
BLOOMFIELD, MO
semoball.com

SEMO FB brings in talented (and smart) 2023 recruiting class

"I've earned the right not to coach any dumb-butts." Last month, the Southeast Missouri State football program signed 26 student-athletes from 10 states, several of which are already in Cape Girardeau, as the program begins its work today towards another Ohio Valley Conference championship. “You stand here and look at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KICK AM 1530

2 Former Cardinals Players Coming to Quincy for Annual Cards Show

The 34th Annual Quincy Town Center Baseball Card Show will take place on February 5th and 6th with two former St. Louis Cardinals making an appearance. Closer Jason Motte and Second Baseman Bo Hart will be the special guest at this year's cards show at the Quincy Town Center. Fans can see Motte on February 5th and Hart on February 6th at the fountain court. Cardinal fans that would like to get an autograph for both players can get FREE line tickets at 10 am on the day of each signing at the Customer Service Desk (while supplies last).
QUINCY, IL
feastmagazine.com

Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners

When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Granite City Steel Worker

Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022

The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kentuckytoday.com

Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Major Case Squad activated in Madison County

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
COLLINSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy