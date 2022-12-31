Read full article on original website
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
semoball.com
Saxony Lutheran sprints past Sikeston
JACKSON, Mo. — The Sikeston girls’ basketball team suffered a lopsided defeat at Saxony Lutheran on Monday, Jan. 2. The Crusaders won 63-34 and improved their season mark to 4-5, while the Lady Bulldogs dropped to 1-9 this season. Evie Caruso and Abagayle Britton scored 15 and 11,...
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff spoils Sikeston’s senior night
Poplar Bluff traveled to Sikeston and spoiled their senior night by sweeping the tri-meet on Tuesday in the Sikeston Field House. The Mules whipped out West Plains 48-24 and sacked Sikeston 43-29. “We needed this,” Poplar Bluff head coach Kelton Thompson said. we needed this duel win and there are...
semoball.com
Dexter GBB coach seeking offensive growth, even in rout of Twin Rivers
DEXTER – As the clock ticked down in the final seconds of Dexter’s convincing 57-35 girl’s basketball victory over Twin Rivers on Tuesday at the Bearcat Event Center, fourth-year Dexter coach Eric Sitze sat alongside assistant coach Jamie Rowe and was very animated with his gestures regarding his team’s offensive execution.
semoball.com
East Prairie hangs on for win over Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — The East Prairie girls’ basketball team used a strong first-half performance and clutch shooting down the stretch to knock off Bloomfield on Monday, Jan. 2. The Lady Eagles (3-8) won 37-31 over the Lady Wildcats (3-8) behind a game-high 15 points from both Katie Brewer...
semoball.com
SEMO FB brings in talented (and smart) 2023 recruiting class
"I've earned the right not to coach any dumb-butts." Last month, the Southeast Missouri State football program signed 26 student-athletes from 10 states, several of which are already in Cape Girardeau, as the program begins its work today towards another Ohio Valley Conference championship. “You stand here and look at...
2 Former Cardinals Players Coming to Quincy for Annual Cards Show
The 34th Annual Quincy Town Center Baseball Card Show will take place on February 5th and 6th with two former St. Louis Cardinals making an appearance. Closer Jason Motte and Second Baseman Bo Hart will be the special guest at this year's cards show at the Quincy Town Center. Fans can see Motte on February 5th and Hart on February 6th at the fountain court. Cardinal fans that would like to get an autograph for both players can get FREE line tickets at 10 am on the day of each signing at the Customer Service Desk (while supplies last).
feastmagazine.com
Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners
When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
KFVS12
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim...
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
KFVS12
Sheet metal on power lines causes brief power outage in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A piece of sheet metal that blew into some power lines caused a brief power outage in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon, January 3. It happened on N. Middle and Bellevue. Ameren confirmed that as of 3 p.m. only one customer was without power. Earlier,...
You need to make how much Money to be “Rich” in St. Louis?
A website put together a list of how much money you'd need to make to be rich in certain cities across the US. And let us just say, you need a really good salary to be rich in St. Louis but it's way less than being rich in NYC. According...
KMOV
Seek 23 Summit brings thousands of Catholics to St. Louis to evangelize, as All Things New looms over local parishes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of Catholics from across the country poured into downtown St. Louis, Monday, for the first day of the SEEK 23 Summit. This is a national conference to teach college students, and other people of faith attending, how to spread the word of God. The...
kentuckytoday.com
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
