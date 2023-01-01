ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The history of the Tournament of Roses

Pasadena’s first Tournament of Roses took place on Jan. 1, 1890. The floats were horse-drawn carriages, the flowers were local and the sporting events that followed were foot races, polo matches and a tug of war that garnered 2,000 spectators. The event was conceived by Professor Charles F. Holder...
