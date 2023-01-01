Read full article on original website
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.Mark StoneCape Canaveral, FL
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to itEvie M.Titusville, FL
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
An asteroid just zipped past Earth closer than communication satellites
Sky gazers at the Catalina Sky Survey based in Arizona, U.S. spotted a car-sized asteroid on Saturday, December 17, as it flew by our planet, closer to the surface than the communication satellites that orbit the Earth, CNET reported. Astronomer Tony Dunn shared a simulation of the asteroid and how...
NPR
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6 months helping build a new space station
BEIJING — Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country's ambitious space program, state TV reported. A capsule carrying commander Chen Dong and astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe touched down...
After 4 years on Mars, NASA's InSight lander sends one last selfie and then falls silent
It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA's InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars. The lander's power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. Ground controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory knew the end was near, but NASA reported that InSight unexpectedly didn't respond to communications from Earth on Sunday.
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Starship: SpaceX will soon overtake NASA to have the world's most powerful rocket
SpaceX is preparing for the orbital launch of Starship, the massive fully reusable rocket it hopes to use to eventually send humans to Mars. SpaceX has explained in a regulatory filing that its test flight will last around 90 minutes and the beginning of its journey will see it roaring over the Gulf of Mexico as it makes its way to orbit.
NASA's DART spacecraft dislodged two million lbs of debris when it slammed into an asteroid
Earlier this year, NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashed into an asteroid to demonstrate a planetary defense method that could one day be used to alter a large asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Since the impact event occurred, scientists have observed an unexpected double tail on the target asteroid...
iheart.com
NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars
NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
See Earth from space in stunning video from China's Tiangong space station
Earth displays its characteristic blue color as China's completed Tiangong space station, adrift high above the planet, appears in the foreground.
Chinese rocket body disintegrates into big cloud of space junk
Part of a Chinese rocket that launched the Yunhai 3 satellite last month is now a debris cloud of around 350 pieces.
Update: NASA cuts live broadcast of today's astronaut spacewalk
NASA was airing live coverage of its seven-hour US Spacewalk today, but it has been postponed due to "Debris Avoidance"
Gizmodo
An Asteroid Is Passing Earth Today, so Scientists Are Shooting It With Radio Waves
A group of researchers is attempting to bounce radio signals off a 500-foot-wide asteroid during its close flyby of Earth on Tuesday. The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is aiming its antennas at asteroid 2010 XC15, a space rock that’s categorized as a near-Earth potentially hazardous asteroid. The effort is a test run to to prepare for a larger object, known as Apophis, that will have a close encounter with our planet in 2029.
scitechdaily.com
Watch NASA’s Latest Water Satellite Unfold in Space
Cameras on the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft captured the antennas for its main science instrument unfurling in orbit. But before it could do that, the SWOT satellite needed to unfold its large mast and antenna panels (see below) after successfully deploying the solar panel arrays that power the spacecraft. The mission monitors and controls the satellite using telemetry data, but the spacecraft is also equipped with four customized commercial cameras to record the action.
teslarati.com
SpaceX to ring in the new year with 114-payload rideshare launch
After rounding out 2022 with the world’s last orbital launch, SpaceX is on track to kick off 2023 with the new year’s first orbital launch – also the second-largest rideshare mission in history. No earlier than (NET) 9:56 am EST (14:56 UTC), a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket...
The First Low-Orbit Space Station Is Coming, and This Hypersonic Aircraft Will Shuttle You There
Reservations for the Blue Dot, a restaurant named for its view 250 miles above Earth, open at the end of the decade. More than half a century after man landed on the moon, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is teaming up with Sierra Space, several Amazon divisions and a half-dozen other companies and universities to launch the first commercial economy in space—a “mixed-use business park” called Orbital Reef with a hotel, restaurant and R&D outposts for companies testing products in microgravity. The early colonizers of Low Earth Orbit—that’s the layer between Earth’s atmosphere and Deep Space—are slated to arrive on the Dream Chaser,...
The most distant spacecraft in the solar system — Where are they now?
Humans have sent four spacecraft out of the solar system, with another swiftly approaching the edge of our solar system — and they have a lot to teach us about our place in space.
The 10 most important things that happened in space in 2022
Historic launches and ancient discoveries made 2022 a monumental year for exploring the cosmos.
7 of the most iconic photos of Earth taken from space
From the first photo of the Earth from space to the farthest image taken 3.7 billion miles away, see what our planet looks like from afar.
Watch SpaceX launch 1st rocket of 2023 with EOS SAT-1 and 113 other satellites on Tuesday
SpaceX will ring in the New Year a little late with its first launch on Jan. 3 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, bringing to space several small satellites on the Transporter-6 mission.
Washington Examiner
The new space race: NASA fears US is locked in battle for the moon with China
The head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration expressed concern over China's space program development, saying that the United States is locked in a new space race. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson warned in an interview with Politico that China's rapidly advancing capabilities in space could see it seize vital...
China's last launch of 2022 sparks falling rocket debris warning from Philippine Space Agency
China's last space launch of 2022, which lifted off on Thursday (Dec. 29), has prompted a warning of falling rocket debris from the Philippine Space Agency.
