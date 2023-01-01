Effective: 2023-01-03 03:26:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Bleckley; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Houston; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Pulaski; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one-half of a mile across parts of south and central Georgia. The fog should lift after 10 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO