History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime After Racial Slurs Spray-Painted on Homes and VehiclesLarry LeasePlano, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
34-year-old cold case of murdered woman in Dallas County, Texas remains unsolvedMichele FreemanDallas County, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Clevin Dion Bell Sr
Clevin Dion (Clay aka DeeDee) Bell Sr age 50 passed away from natural causes on Thursday December 1,2022 at Arlington Memorial Hospital. Clevin was born September 21,1972 to Velda Bell and Larry Tyler in Flint, MI. Clevin attended Flint Central High School ℅ 1992, but despite many adversities he completed his high school education by obtaining his GED. After high school Clevin attended Davenport University- Flint to pursue his dreams of becoming a computer network engineer. He had a successful career in the IT field through the duration of his life.
Charmalita B. Cross
Charmalita Santa Maria B. Cross lovingly deemed “Aunt Maria” , “Marie”, and “Momma Cross” was born August 08, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the 3rd Born of 5 children. She was baptized at St. Joseph church in Cincinnati. In her earlier years she was Santa Maria by family and close friends, but as an adult she began going by Charmalita.
Superb Woman: Danielle McClelland
A public servant and Division Leader at the City of Dallas, Danielle McClelland is a senior-level manager with extensive project development, operations, and communications experience. Focused and committed, she has also enjoyed stints as Marketing Manager at Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP, Public Information Manager at the City of Dallas, Announcer at North Texas Public Broadcasting — KERA 90.1FM and Public Relations Coordinator at Paul Quinn College. Danielle received a BA Degree in Communications from Prairie View A&M and an MBA in Business Administration and Management for Texas Woman’s University. A consummate professional, Danielle is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Black Business Spotlight: Suite 913
Dawn turned her daydream of having a fashion boutique into a reality and Suite 913 is now her dream come true. Suite 913 provides stylish quality pieces, and an enjoyable shopping experience. Contact Information: 2140 Hall Johnson Rd, Ste 102-205, Grapevine. Phone 469-354-0962 or visit the website: https://suite913.com/
Superb Woman: Christie K. Moore
Christie K. Moore is owner, CEO and Funeral Director In Charge of Mansfield Funeral Home. A former Chemistry, Arts and Embalming teacher at the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, she has worked in the funeral service industry for more than 25 years. A native of Dallas, she graduated from the Talented and Gifted Magnet High School, received her BS in Molecular Biology at Hampton University and accepted a full scholarship to Tennessee State University as a member of their Masters/PhD. Bridge program and received her MS in (Endocrinology). She attended Dallas Institute of Funeral Service Christie serves as the District President of the Independent Funeral Director Association of Dallas, Education Commissioner for National Funeral Director and Morticians Association, member of the Board for Epsilon Nu Delta Embalming Fraternity and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
St. Philip’s School and Community Center Uses Pandemic Tools to Pivot Toward Success
Nationally schools across the country have dealt with confusion and conflict regarding health restrictions as they tried to find some form of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet in the heart of South Dallas, St. Philip’s School and Community Center has used the challenging environment presented by the pandemic as...
Mary “Momo” A. Coronado
Maria de Jesus (Mary) Almanza Coronado, our beloved Momo, originally from Waco, Texas, departed this life to be with our heavenly Father on December 27, 2022. Momo was surrounded by her family at home at the time of her peaceful passing. She had just celebrated her 97th birthday on December 24.
Caregiver burden: Easing the physical and mental toll
As the population grows older, more adult children are caring for aging loved ones, either at home or as guardians of family members in assisted living. In fact, more than 11% of Dallas County residents are over age 65, and approximately 25% of patients over age 65 on Medicare have difficulty performing one or more daily activities.
