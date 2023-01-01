ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
GOBankingRates

5 Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles

Record high gas prices convinced drivers across the country to take a second look at going electric in 2022. After all, EVs cost more up front, but they pay you back over time with lower ownership...
stnonline.com

All Eyes on Diesel’s Future: EPA Publishes Final Truck Engine Rule

As anticipated, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published a final rule that has environmental advocates applauding but many truck and bus operators up in arms. Tuesday’s publishing of the 1,153-page final rule on further reducing oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions from heavy-duty, on-highway engines is the first of three steps EPA said it is taking with its Clean Trucks Plan, which includes some buses. Coming are “Phase 3” greenhouse gas (GHG) standards for heavy-duty vehicles beginning in model year 2027 and proposed multipollutant standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles also beginning that same year.
Interesting Engineering

Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets

Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
Stephen L Dalton

Methods to improve indoor air quality

You can't claim all your in-home air quality issues are the fault of your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) or even your ductwork. Several conditions affect your home’s air quality, and you can quickly and inexpensively change some of those.
makeuseof.com

These 5 New EVs Come With Years of Free Charging

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many people buy electric vehicles because they want to help curb emissions, but skipping the gas station is also a huge perk. Saving money at the pump is a great incentive for many people on the fence about buying an EV.
Salon

Hydrogen made a surprising comeback in 2022 — but it's still not the green fuel of the future

One of the surprising climate stories of 2022 was the rapid emergence of hydrogen as an immediate, not just potential, decarbonization technology. Major and unprecedented investments, both from government and the private sector, were initiated this year in Europe, the U.S., China and Japan. But while hydrogen technology is growing in popularity, questions remain: Can it be one of the biggest breakthroughs for climate mitigation, or is it largely a distraction?
News Tender

Electric Cars Can Perform as Well as Gasoline and Diesel Cars.

Electric cars are becoming more popular, as they have a number of advantages over traditional petrol and diesel cars. They are a great choice for those looking for a more environmentally friendly option than gas-powered cars, and they can be cheaper to run in the long run. The electric car is a clean, green, and renewable form of personal transportation that is rapidly gaining in popularity as battery technology continues to improve.
insideevs.com

Will Electric Vehicles Crash The Grid?

There's little doubt that the automobile industry is beginning the greatest transformation it has ever seen. The internal combustion engine, the heart of the automobile for over 100 years, is being phased out in favor of battery electric powered vehicles. Industry experts know that it's no longer a question of...
stnonline.com

New Year, Updated Resources

Tired of hearing acronyms and not knowing what they mean, especially when it comes to talking about zero- or low-emission school buses? Look no further. Heading into 2023, School Transportation News will consistently be updating its resources pages. One of which, the Green Bus Resources, includes information on alternative fuels and electric vehicles, the U.S. Environmental Clean School Bus Program, Idle Regulations by State, and Fuel and Environmental Web Resources.
agupdate.com

Electric tractors quicken development

When it comes to powering farm tractors, the diesel engine has long reigned supreme. And as any combustion engine hack will tell you, “there’s no replacement for displacement.”. Well, that long-held belief might be changing — just a little bit. Just as cars, delivery vans, and heavy-duty trucks...
nextbigfuture.com

Gas Vs Electric Accident and Fire Safety

There have been about 250 million cars in the US in most years from 2010 to 2022. The level has slowly increased to 280 million. The insurance site Auto Insurance EZ compiled sales and accident data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board. The site found that hybrid vehicles had the most fires per 100,000 sales at 3474.5. There were 1529.9 fires per 100k for gas vehicles and just 25.1 fires per 100k sales for electric vehicles.

