stnonline.com
(Free White Paper) Developing Your Plan for an Electric Bus Fleet
Transitioning a fleet of school buses from diesel to electric power can offer dramatic benefits. eBuses (electric school buses) have the potential to significantly reduce not only noise and air pollution throughout the school district, but also the fleet’s total cost of ownership (TCO). However, the road to electrification requires careful navigation around an assortment of planning pitfalls. Every aspect of the project is complex, from planning and financing to implementation and operations.
A Tesla driver watched in horror as another Tesla burst into flames after hitting a barrier
Josh Kaplan spoke with the other driver, who said he was using the Autopilot system when his Tesla failed to follow a bend and then struck a barrier.
This One-Person eVTOL Flies You Over Trees at 60 MPH—and You Don’t Even Need a Pilot’s License
RotorX has just opened sales of its one-seat Dragons to wannabe “Star Wars” speeder pilots willing to build their own mini-eVTOLs. The Arizona company says it will begin delivering the flying Dragons next August. The Dragon will have an eight-prop coaxial layout—think octocopter—with 16-kW electric motors, powered by lithium batteries, for each prop. The multi-engine configuration is designed for redundancy in case of a single engine failure. It will be piloted by joystick, but also comes with a “sensor-drive auto-landing system” for safety. The cool auto-hover feature is ideal for flying over your friends, hovering to gloat. The Dragon is similar...
electrek.co
This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips
I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV)
Heated seats can draw power away from your electric car's battery, but its not as much as you think. The post Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
stnonline.com
All Eyes on Diesel’s Future: EPA Publishes Final Truck Engine Rule
As anticipated, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published a final rule that has environmental advocates applauding but many truck and bus operators up in arms. Tuesday’s publishing of the 1,153-page final rule on further reducing oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions from heavy-duty, on-highway engines is the first of three steps EPA said it is taking with its Clean Trucks Plan, which includes some buses. Coming are “Phase 3” greenhouse gas (GHG) standards for heavy-duty vehicles beginning in model year 2027 and proposed multipollutant standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles also beginning that same year.
freightwaves.com
Knight-Swift takes the wheel of Embark-equipped autonomous truck
In a major step toward commercializing autonomous trucking, a Knight-Swift Transportation driver will operate a Class 8 Kenworth T680 tractor embedded with Embark Trucks’ autonomous software under its own authority. The handoff accomplishes one of Embark’s 2022 milestones, first discussed in February. Until now, high-autonomy autonomous vehicle developers...
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
studyfinds.org
Best Electric Bikes for 2023: Top 5 E-Bikes Most Recommended By Experts
Electric bikes are one of the fastest growing products in the world of transportation, with sales of battery-powered bikes more than tripling during the pandemic alone. While electric bikes used to get a bad rap for being unaffordable and difficult to operate, innovation in the industry is rapidly changing with what’s now referred to as the “e-bike boom.” The best electric bikes give a smooth ride, have long range, and offer competitive features.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thousands of public electric vehicle chargers are coming to a highway near you, eventually
California’s electric car push is revving up in 2023, as state agencies plan to deploy some 90,000 public charging stations along highways and in vulnerable communities to encourage households, businesses and public agencies to ditch gas-powered vehicles. The plan for clean vehicle infrastructure is undergirded by more than $3...
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022
Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either.
The BoB Electric Vehicle is a Fun Surprise!
I recently came across a vehicle that intrigued me. Consider the K1S BoB a mix between an electric bike or scooter. Even more exciting is the vehicle’s ability to self-balance. This means I can hop on, zip off to my destination of choice, and jump off without having to prop it against a wall or flip out a kickstand. Of course, this is a nice feature, but there has to be more behind this appealing mode of transportation. Let’s take a closer look.
Electric Cars Can Perform as Well as Gasoline and Diesel Cars.
Electric cars are becoming more popular, as they have a number of advantages over traditional petrol and diesel cars. They are a great choice for those looking for a more environmentally friendly option than gas-powered cars, and they can be cheaper to run in the long run. The electric car is a clean, green, and renewable form of personal transportation that is rapidly gaining in popularity as battery technology continues to improve.
Columbia Missourian
Despite electric vehicle trend, gas and diesel engines dominate the MU fleet
Much of the world is preparing to switch to electric vehicles. General Motors, which makes the popular Chevy Silverado pickup, has pledged to end production of gasoline and diesel-fueled cars, trucks and SUVs by 2035.
generalaviationnews.com
What are the advantages to a high compression conversion of my aircraft’s engine?
Question for Paul McBride, the General Aviation News engines expert: I’m not even considering doing a conversion, but I am curious to know: What is the advantage to doing a high compression conversion to a Lycoming O-320 (from 150 hp to 160 hp)?. I suppose the obvious answer is...
insideevs.com
Will Electric Vehicles Crash The Grid?
There's little doubt that the automobile industry is beginning the greatest transformation it has ever seen. The internal combustion engine, the heart of the automobile for over 100 years, is being phased out in favor of battery electric powered vehicles. Industry experts know that it's no longer a question of...
nextbigfuture.com
Shopping Guide for Electric Semi Trucks [Prices, Weights and Payload]
Here is an analysis of the available information for the electric Semi trucks that are currently available. I could not find detailed pricing for many of the electric semi-trucks because they have variable pricing based upon the location and situation. I believe they adjust prices based upon the available incentives. There are huge $185k incentives in New York and $120k incentives in California. They likely increase prices as the incentives increase. There can also be grants from states and regions that can cover all costs.
agupdate.com
Electric tractors quicken development
When it comes to powering farm tractors, the diesel engine has long reigned supreme. And as any combustion engine hack will tell you, “there’s no replacement for displacement.”. Well, that long-held belief might be changing — just a little bit. Just as cars, delivery vans, and heavy-duty trucks...
Watch the first two-seat electric flying car takeoff in seconds & soar over city in latest test of $230K vehicle
NEW footage shows the first-ever two-seat electric flying car, Xpeng’s X2, take flight. In the video, filmed traveling through Guangzhou, China’s bustling central business district, you can see a flight tester buckle their seatbelt in the futuristic vehicle’s left seat. After buckling up, the pilot closes the...
aiexpress.io
Aerones raises $38.9M for robots to clean wind turbines
Aerones, an organization that creates robots that scrub and examine wind generators, introduced in $38.9 million in funding, in accordance with TechCrunch. The funding got here from dozens of undisclosed traders, and the corporate hopes to usher in $2.5 million extra, in accordance with a filing with the Securities and Trade Fee.
