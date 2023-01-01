Here is an analysis of the available information for the electric Semi trucks that are currently available. I could not find detailed pricing for many of the electric semi-trucks because they have variable pricing based upon the location and situation. I believe they adjust prices based upon the available incentives. There are huge $185k incentives in New York and $120k incentives in California. They likely increase prices as the incentives increase. There can also be grants from states and regions that can cover all costs.

