Christie K. Moore is owner, CEO and Funeral Director In Charge of Mansfield Funeral Home. A former Chemistry, Arts and Embalming teacher at the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, she has worked in the funeral service industry for more than 25 years. A native of Dallas, she graduated from the Talented and Gifted Magnet High School, received her BS in Molecular Biology at Hampton University and accepted a full scholarship to Tennessee State University as a member of their Masters/PhD. Bridge program and received her MS in (Endocrinology). She attended Dallas Institute of Funeral Service Christie serves as the District President of the Independent Funeral Director Association of Dallas, Education Commissioner for National Funeral Director and Morticians Association, member of the Board for Epsilon Nu Delta Embalming Fraternity and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

MANSFIELD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO