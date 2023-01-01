Read full article on original website
Superb Woman: Danielle McClelland
A public servant and Division Leader at the City of Dallas, Danielle McClelland is a senior-level manager with extensive project development, operations, and communications experience. Focused and committed, she has also enjoyed stints as Marketing Manager at Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP, Public Information Manager at the City of Dallas, Announcer at North Texas Public Broadcasting — KERA 90.1FM and Public Relations Coordinator at Paul Quinn College. Danielle received a BA Degree in Communications from Prairie View A&M and an MBA in Business Administration and Management for Texas Woman’s University. A consummate professional, Danielle is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Superb Woman: Alva Baker
Alva Baker attended Jamaica High School in New York. She studied mathematics at Boston University and received her MBA at Univ. of Southern California. Currently she is the Chief Financial Officer at Housing Crisis Center and President and CEO of Baker Consulting Associates, LLC. She was the founding director of the Nonprofit Loan Center,Controller for Center for Nonprofit Management and Vice President at Citi. Alva has served as Vice President, Finance for the Dallas Women’s Foundation; and board member of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and Dallas Repertoire Ballet. A 1987 graduate of Leadership Dallas and member of St. Luke “Community” United Methodist Church, she has an extensive portfolio of community service.
Deltas and Omegas Come to Aid of Sandbranch Community
Sandbranch is a community nestled in an area west of Seagoville, TX and is without running water. The community relies on charitable donations of water to drink, cook, and bathe. Thanks to the leadership of Bridget Nevels, chair of the ERT committee of the Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma...
Charmalita B. Cross
Charmalita Santa Maria B. Cross lovingly deemed “Aunt Maria” , “Marie”, and “Momma Cross” was born August 08, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the 3rd Born of 5 children. She was baptized at St. Joseph church in Cincinnati. In her earlier years she was Santa Maria by family and close friends, but as an adult she began going by Charmalita.
DART 2022: Year in Review
As 2022 comes to a close, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) looks back on all of the accomplishments of this year. With the goal of providing greater frequency, longer service hours and improved access to destinations across North Texas, DARTs new bus network launched on January 24. The new bus system is designed to ensure passengers have quick and easy access to employment, education and entertainment destinations.
Clevin Dion Bell Sr
Clevin Dion (Clay aka DeeDee) Bell Sr age 50 passed away from natural causes on Thursday December 1,2022 at Arlington Memorial Hospital. Clevin was born September 21,1972 to Velda Bell and Larry Tyler in Flint, MI. Clevin attended Flint Central High School ℅ 1992, but despite many adversities he completed his high school education by obtaining his GED. After high school Clevin attended Davenport University- Flint to pursue his dreams of becoming a computer network engineer. He had a successful career in the IT field through the duration of his life.
Caregiver burden: Easing the physical and mental toll
As the population grows older, more adult children are caring for aging loved ones, either at home or as guardians of family members in assisted living. In fact, more than 11% of Dallas County residents are over age 65, and approximately 25% of patients over age 65 on Medicare have difficulty performing one or more daily activities.
Black Business Spotlight: Suite 913
Dawn turned her daydream of having a fashion boutique into a reality and Suite 913 is now her dream come true. Suite 913 provides stylish quality pieces, and an enjoyable shopping experience. Contact Information: 2140 Hall Johnson Rd, Ste 102-205, Grapevine. Phone 469-354-0962 or visit the website: https://suite913.com/
