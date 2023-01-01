ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

What's Ahead for Rep. Kevin McCarthy and the Republican Party?

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is the GOP leader in the House of Representatives and he's campaigning to become Speaker in the next Congress. But a handful of House Republicans say they won't support him. Associated Press' chief congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro talks about McCarthy's strategy. And NPR's Elena Moore reports on...
NBC News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy bid for House Speaker in jeopardy

Republicans are hours away from taking back control of the House but the role of Speaker is still up for grabs. NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s efforts to rally more votes with over a dozen of his fellow party members opposing him.Jan. 3, 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy