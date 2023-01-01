ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘On the brink’: ambulance services in England face £14m rise in fuel bills

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHg4W_0k07G1S400
Ambulances outside Royal Liverpool university hospital – every service in England has been affected by rising fuel bills.

Ambulance services across England face paying millions more in ballooning fuel costs this year, amid warnings that the NHS will face renewed pressures on pay, energy and construction costs in 2023.

Figures seen by the Observer reveal that each ambulance service in England expects to spend more than £1m on fuel over the next year as inflation continues to bite. Overall, the bill is set to rise by at least £14m in a single year.

NHS insiders warned that some of the costs would have to be met from existing budgets. There are also concerns over the uncertainty created by predicted pressures on pay, energy and promised new wards over the next year, despite the extra funding provided for the NHS in the autumn statement.

Nine of the 10 ambulance services in England released figures under the Freedom of Information Act, which reveal that their costs are projected to rise to £69m from £55m in the current financial year. The hardest hit is the Yorkshire ambulance service which is set to pay an extra £2.3m, with a total bill of £7.8m. The service with the highest total was the West Midlands, with a projected bill of £9.5m – a £1.8m increase. Daisy Cooper, the Lib Dem health spokesperson who uncovered the ambulance fuel costs, warned that some ambulance services were already “on the brink”.

“Every ambulance service is being hit by a hugely inflated fuel bill, stretching vital funds even further,” she said. “The Conservative government is to blame: on their watch, fuel bills have skyrocketed. But the public shouldn’t have be saddled with the bill for their failure. Our ambulance service is in dire need of any kind of support it can get; reducing these soaring fuel bills by properly taxing the big oil and gas companies should be a priority.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48iImm_0k07G1S400
Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, announced additional funding for the NHS in his autumn statement on 17 November. Photograph: Tayfun Salci/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock

The West Midlands ambulance service has increased the efficiency of its fleet in an attempt to keep costs down. A spokesperson said: “All NHS organisations received additional funding from NHS England in 2022-23 to address non-pay inflation pressures, but the bulk of the increased cost has had to be found from internal savings.”

A North West ambulance spokesperson said an increase in incidents, the size of area it covers and rising fuel prices had contributed to the higher costs. However, they said the additional costs could be met from the existing NHS funding settlement.

The data reveals just one of the effects that inflation is expected to have on the health service in 2023. There are also concerns about the budget for rebuilding some of the hospital estate and promised new wings given significant inflation in construction costs. Annual construction sector inflation was running at 10% in September. Forecasts predict a significant difference in the rate of inflation used to calculate the health service’s budget, compared with the rate affecting the economy more generally.

According to the Health Foundation thinktank, the “GDP deflator” – the figure used to calculate inflation rates on government departments – will be 4.9%. However, the consumer prices index will be 10.1% – . A third measure, the consumer deflator, which comes in at 8.9%, is seen by some experts as the best measure to use when calculating the impact on the service.

Stephen Rocks, an economist at the Health Foundation, said costs for the service were rising faster than anticipated. “The government has recognised this and provided additional funding at the autumn statement,” he said. “But while the NHS welcomed this as enough to meet its ‘key priorities’, the health service remains under tremendous pressure and other areas of investment are at risk.”

A government spokesperson said the autumn statement had provided up to £14.1bn in additional funding for the NHS and social care over the next two years. “We value the hard work of our ambulance service and have reduced their running costs through the £2.4bn fuel duty freeze, as well as £150m of additional funding for NHS England in 2022-23 to help with pressures such as the rising price of fuel,” they said.

“Hospitals are already benefiting from the energy bill relief scheme, which will hold down energy bills for all public sector organisations until March. More broadly, our plan for the economy will help to more than halve inflation next year, bearing down on the root cause of the pressures that the NHS faces.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Hospitals in England taking care of record number of patients

More people could be spending the time between Christmas and new year in hospital in parts of England this year than at any time in the past decade, as NHS trusts struggle to find social care places for patients medically fit for discharge. The latest figures for December to date...
The Guardian

Britain’s transport system is a creaking misery – and an easy win for Keir Starmer

For those of us living and working in the north it has become achingly clear that our transport system is broken. Long before any strike action was announced, the region’s public transport was suffering from creaking infrastructure, staff shortages and a daily dose of long delays and routine cancellations. For those of us who commute between northern cities by train, getting to work in decent time has become a game of chance. Others have become used to missing medical appointments and elderly relatives becoming isolated.
BBC

Flu rise warning from NHS in England

There were more than 3,700 patients a day in hospital with flu last week - up from 520 a day the month before, the latest data from NHS England shows. Of these, 267 people needed specialised care in critical care beds last week. NHS England warns pressures on the health...
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
BBC

No ambulance to meet helicopter patient at hospital

A patient was airlifted to Glasgow Airport as no ambulances were available for a 300 yard transfer from the helipad at an East Ayrshire hospital. The individual, who was picked up by an air ambulance on Arran, was then driven 26 miles from the airport back to Crosshouse Hospital, near Kilmarnock.
BBC

One million energy vouchers unclaimed in cold snap

More than one million households with pre-payment meters did not redeem their monthly energy support vouchers during the cold weather snap in December. Firms where prepayment customers can cash vouchers said postal strikes may have delayed some voucher deliveries. The Energy Support Scheme provides £400 to all households in Britain...
The Guardian

Lake Mead’s receding waters revealed long-lost bodies. But who are they?

The first sets of human remains that surfaced at Lake Mead appeared in quick succession, one after another. The environmental disaster unfolding at the largest reservoir in the US was already hard to ignore – there was the giant “bathtub ring” that served as a reminder of the punishing drought in the west and diminishing recreation opportunities. But the bodies were a grim new sign of the crisis.
The Independent

NHS warns of rise in children admitted to hospital for ingesting toy parts

Leading NHS doctors have issued a warning to parents ahead of Christmas following an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital having swallowed small objects from toys.Surgeons have had to perform life-saving operations to remove button batteries, magnetic balls and Christmas cracker toys in previous years, doctors said.The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, according to the latest data, some of whom have suffered devastating consequences.Doctors are particularly concerned about “small button batteries” that they say make up part of several “high-profile Christmas gifts”...
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed

A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
The Independent

West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes

As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
The Independent

‘Extraordinary pressure’: Top NHS children’s doctor warns of unprecedented 10-hour A&E waits

Children’s health services are facing their busiest winter ever, with unprecedented A&E waits and hospital beds across the country full, the most senior children’s doctor in the NHS has warned.In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said some children were waiting up to 10 hours to be seen by an emergency care doctor.She said: “That is something that in the children’s services is quite remarkable. I don’t remember ever having heard about children having to wait that long to be seen in an emergency department...
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
The Guardian

Iranian police detain top footballers at New Year’s Eve party

Iranian police briefly detained several top-tier football players in a raid on a New Year’s Eve party east of Tehran, where men and women allegedly mingled and alcohol was served in violation of an Islamic ban, according to Iranian media reports. News of the brief arrests of the players,...
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy