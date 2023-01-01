Read full article on original website
Related
Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's plans for January transfer window
Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool's approach to the January transfer window after signing Cody Gakpo.
Liverpool's best January signings - ranked
Here's who think are Liverpool's best ever January signings.
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League, with TV details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's ridiculous Newcastle clause; Chelsea close in on €127m Fernandez deal
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Enzo Fernandez, Jude Bellingham, Joao Felix and more.
Man City Women contracts: When every player's current deal expires
When the contract of every current Man City player expires - including Lauren Hemp, Khadija Shaw, Steph Houghton & more.
Chelsea close to reaching €130m agreement with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea close in on the signing of Benfica's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Report: PSV Interested In Signing Chelsea Striker David Datro Fofana On Loan
PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing David Datro Fofana on loan.
Erik ten Hag urges Man Utd not to 'burn money' despite 'need' for new striker
Erik ten Hag has admitted that while he 'needs' a new striker added to his Manchester United ranks this month, he does not want the club to 'burn money' doing so.
David Moyes responds to increasing West Ham job pressure
David Moyes admits his job is on the line after West Ham's slump in form continued with defeat against Brentford.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Predicting Manchester City's starting XI for their trip to Chelsea on Thursday night.
Transfer rumours: Haaland back on Real Madrid radar; Barcelona furious with De Jong's Man Utd wish
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Erling Haaland, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Mykhaylo Mudryk & more.
Cesar Azpilicueta sends 'reality' warning to Chelsea after Nottingham Forest draw
Cesar Azpilicueta makes a grim assessment of Chelsea's struggles after the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Register Interest In Nice Midfielder Khephren Thuram
Youth has been something that has taken priority at Chelsea since Todd Boehly's revolution began, and the club are continuing to monitor young players even with all the superstars they are after. With a huge overhaul of the squad expected in the next 18 months and many players believed to...
Transfer rumours: Juventus ready Saka bid; Man Utd consider Aboubakar
Sunday's transfer rumours include Bukayo Saka, Vincent Aboubakar, Dusan Vlahovic, Alexis Mac Allister & more.
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 19 - January 2nd to 5th
All the action from Gameweek 19 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool face Brentford on Monday.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Here's how Man Utd might line up against Bournemouth.
Yardbarker
The release clause of Juventus target made public
Juventus wants to add Ivan Fresneda to their squad and the Spaniard continues to attract the attention of other European clubs. The 18-year-old is a sensation and is in the news almost daily, with reports often linking him with a move to another top club. Juve wants a new right-back...
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League trip to Brentford.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
How Antonio Conte could set his Tottenham side up against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0