Gold fit for a queen: Ornate jewelry is found on the remains of a young Egyptian woman wrapped in textiles buried 3,500 years ago in an ancient city built by King Tutankhamun's father
A treasure of ornate gold jewelry delicately placed on the remains of a young woman who died 3,500 years ago has been unearthed in an ancient Egyptian city built by King Tutankhamun's father. Archaeologists found the woman, wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace with raindrop-shaped pendants, three...
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
1,300-year-old necklace among treasures found buried at housing development site
A 1,300-year-old necklace, discovered on the site of a new housing development, was buried in the grave of a woman who may have been royalty or a powerful Christian leader, archaeologists have said.The centuries-old treasure was found during excavations in April ahead of construction starting on a new housing development in Northamptonshire.Experts from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) announced on Tuesday that the necklace dates back to 630-670 AD, during the Saxon period, and is part of a high-status female burial within the Kingdom of Mercia.The museum said experts believe the grave, which also contained other treasures, is the...
The Lost Continent That Ended Up Being Part of America
Scientists have demonstrated that the Buffin Island samples matched rocks found in an ancient continent that split 150 million years ago after forming three billion years ago. This region "anchors" North America in part.
Archaeologists have discovered full-color portraits of Egyptian mummies in ancient Philadelphia
The artwork discovered in the ruins of Philadelphia offers clues to the lives of the communities that lived 2,000 years ago in Egypt.
Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Sold $340,000 in Artworks Often Featuring Herself
Fake heiress Anna Delvey has made real money selling her paintings and drawings, mostly featuring herself, totaling $340,000, according to a report published by The New York Post. The 31-year-old Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted of larceny, grand theft and financial crimes in 2019 for thefts so notorious they were made into the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna by Shonda Rhimes. After completing a two-year-sentence at Rikers Island, Delvey was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 17 months for overstaying her visa. In May, she launched a solo art show titled “Allegedly,” making a surprise virtual...
5 stunning archaeological discoveries that may finally be unearthed in 2023
Here are five predictions about what archaeologists may dig up in 2023.
ancientpages.com
Beautiful Gold ‘Lynx’ Earrings Discovered In The Ruins Of The Ancient Lost City Of Ani Go On Display In 2023
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The ancient city of Ani was once the capital of the Kingdom of Armenia. It was a powerful and flourishing city where traders met and passed. "Founded more than 1,600 years ago, it grew to become a walled city of more than 100,000 residents by the 11th century and became the rival of Constantinople, Baghdad, and Damascus."1.
The history behind The Rose City, a breath taking endangered travelers hub spot
Located about 150 miles south of Jerusalem and Amman, the capital of Jordan, between the Red Sea and the Dead Sea lies the magnificent "Rose City". Although the city's name is Petra of Jordan, which translates to "rock" in the Greek language. It also goes by the name "Rose City". The Arab natives (The Nabateans) of this region named it this, due to the color shade of the rock that was carved to construct its beautiful buildings.
Ancient Egyptian 'masterpiece' is so realistic, researchers identified the exact bird species it depicts
An ancient Egyptian painting is so detailed, researchers can determine which species of birds were featured in it.
The best photography shows of 2022
The first UK exhibition of Roy DeCarava’s photography in more than 30 years was a sustained study in the quietly mesmeric power of light and shadow. Whether through formal portraits or mysterious landscapes and interiors, DeCarava imbued the everyday experience of Black urban life in America with a hushed reverence and formal rigour that brought to life a world that was all but invisible to the mainstream. This retrospective was a revelatory glimpse of a singular way of seeing that spanned six decades and constantly evaded the obvious. As his widow, Sherry Turner DeCarava, who curated the exhibition, put it: “He was defined by aesthetics, not just geography or sociology.”
petapixel.com
Museum Releases Early Color Photos of a Vanished World a Century Ago
Stunning color images recently made available in high resolution by a French museum capture much of the world as it was transformed by technology and geopolitics 100 years ago. This image of a young Serbian man butchering a sheep in 1913 in Krusevac, in central Serbia, is one of tens...
msn.com
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
ktalnews.com
French-born artist finds inspiration on remote Easter Island
RAPA NUI, Chile (AP) — Rapa Nui – the remote Chilean territory in the mid-Pacific widely known as Easter Island – is home to a Catholic church featuring artwork that reflects that islanders’ ancestral culture as well as Christian beliefs. Among the eye-catching works are stained glass windows — created by a French-born artist – that portray figures resembling Rapa Nui’s inhabitants.
The Villa Rockstar at St Barths’ Eden Roc Hotel Has a Private 75-Foot Pool. Here’s What It’s Like to Stay There.
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Villa Rockstar, Eden Roc Hotel, St Barths In three words: Jagger in Jamaica. What’s the Deal?The Eden Rock was originally built by the island’s first mayor as his private home in the 1950s, perched on a prime outcrop–hence the name–in St Jean Bay....
Beautiful "Swimming Reindeer" sculpture carved from a mammoth tusk was made by Ice Age humans
"Sleeping Reindeer" sculpturePhoto byVal (Swimming Reindeer - 13,000 years old!!); CC-BY-SA-2.0 A beautiful sculpture that is dated to be 13,000 years old provides evidence that humans who lived during the Ice Age were just as creative and imaginative as modern humans.
Tau Lewis’s Beguiling Sculptures Allow Her to Commune with Spirits
Tau Lewis spent years amassing her personal collection of seashells, which she harvested over the course of a series of trips to Jamaica, the island nation where her father was born. She was attracted to the shells that were most weathered—the ones that had rolled around over and over in the tide, and washed ashore in a new, sanded-down form. When she found them, many of these shells still had a briny odor, a pungent reminder of the depths from which they came. Lewis has always been fascinated by oceans. In a recent Zoom interview, she recounted a story her father...
Spain’s Prado Museum Updates Labels to Reflect the Value of Its Female Patrons and Collectors
In an effort to give greater visibility to women’s involvement in the arts, Spain’s Prado Museum is updating its labels to reflect the female patrons and collectors who made its collection possible. While the museum has recently focused historical exhibitions on such women artists such as Sofonisba Anguissola, Lavinia Fontana, and Clara Peeters, this is the first time the Prado will highlight influential women who promoted the arts in their lifetimes. The new program, called El Prado en feminine, is based on research conducted by art historian Noelia García Pérez from the University of Murcia. Pérez analyzed the labels of works in...
Velvet: A decor favorite now that never went away
It was all over the fashion runways. Women’s Wear Daily raved about Armani dresses in this material. Harper’s Bazaar called it one of 2022’s biggest trends. At Britain’s film awards, celebrities partied in Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren and Gucci versions. It’s even found its way down to casual wear, in jeans, T-shirts and slouchy overshirts.
Sunnyboys reunite – for one last time: ‘We were told, your fans will forget about you’
In an era where every Australian band who found an audience in the 1980s has reformed, the reunion of Sunnyboys will go down in history as one of the least expected, and most warmly received. The beloved Sydney powerpop quartet peaked early, releasing a classic debut album in 1981 before flaming out like a comet, derailed by overwork and lead singer Jeremy Oxley’s long struggle with schizophrenia.
