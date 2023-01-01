Read full article on original website
BBC
WSL transfer window: Who could be on the move this January?
Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday. Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.
SB Nation
Klopp: Brentford “Stretch the Rules”
Liverpool FC managed to put on a throwback performance of set-piece defending from the Brendan Rodgers years, looking rather terrible at corners in particular as Brentford dominated them in that area. Manager Jürgen Klopp took issue with Brentford’s tactics at set-pieces throughout the game in his post-match interview:
SB Nation
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: You Draw Some, You Lose Some
Reading have just started the New Year with a narrow defeat on the road, and I can’t help but feel it’s the opposite side of the same coin for how we ended the old year. On Friday night the Royals fought back to secure a late 1-1 draw at Carrow Road thanks to Andy Carroll’s penalty; on Monday afternoon West Bromwich Albion held onto their 1-0 lead to edge Reading out. Had events gone just a little differently, the Royals may have lost at Carrow Road or drawn at the Hawthorns and the mood right now would be very different.
'He's Sunderland through and through and we feed off that...'
Trai Hume has paid tribute to Sunderland teammate.
BBC
Saxon Earley: Plymouth Argyle sign Norwich City left-back for undisclosed fee
Plymouth Argyle have signed Norwich City left-back Saxon Earley. The 20-year-old has moved to Home Park for an undisclosed fee having spent the first part of this season on loan at League Two side Stevenage. Earley, who captained Norwich's youth sides, never made a senior appearance for the Canaries but...
World Cup success will not change ‘humble’ Alexis Mac Allister, says Lewis Dunk
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk insists “humble” Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister will not be changed by World Cup glory alongside Lionel Messi.Albion midfielder Mac Allister starred for his country in Qatar as they were crowned champions following victory over France in the final.The creative 24-year-old is nearing a return to Premier League action for Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls, having been granted leave to celebrate the success in his homeland.Defender Dunk is looking forward to welcoming back his team-mate, who is expected in Sussex this week, and does not believe his attitude will have been altered by winning football’s ultimate prize.“We’ve...
Football transfer rumours: Jude Bellingham set for talks on his future?
The next month promises to be a busy time for Jude Bellingham watchers. After reminding everyone of why he’s one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football with his performances for England in Qatar, he looks likely to be the subject of unprecedented levels of tittle-tattle this winter.
Youngest ever Sunderland players: Would Chris Rigg set a new record?
Who are the youngest players to ever play for Sunderland?
SB Nation
On This Day (3rd January 1988): Happy Birthday to former Sunderland defender Johnny Evans!
In the wake of Ellis Simms returning to Everton after a relatively successful loan spell on Wearside, it seems fitting to write about one of the most successful loan players that Sunderland have had in their recent history - Johnny Evans!. Under Roy Keane’s reign, Evans’ January loans to Sunderland...
SB Nation
Two Up, Two Down: What positives & negatives can we pluck from Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Other than Trai Hume, Amad was probably the only Sunderland player who had a solid ninety minutes and showed quality throughout. My big worry in his early days at Sunderland was whether he’d get a run of games to show what he can do. Since coming into the side he’s become undroppable and as a result he’s gone from strength to strength, and is showing his true quality having been given the minutes on the pitch and the responsibility that is required to get the best from him.
Best for Alexis Mac Allister to stay at Brighton this seaso, says Roberto De Zerbi
Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi believes it would suit both club and player if World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister stays with the Seagulls for the remainder of the season.Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber has already accepted there will be interest in the 24-year-old Argentina midfielder but would not welcome any approaches in January.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.De Zerbi has spoken personally with the player and...
SB Nation
Norwich City Fans Verdict: Drawing The Year To A Close
That’s a wrap for 2022 then. A year that started so horrifically got gradually better, and it’s clear as day to see that the club is in a much better place than it was 12 months ago - both on the pitch and off it. Friday evening proved...
Yardbarker
“They are speaking to his agent”: Everton eyeing January move for attacker
Everton are reportedly interested in signing Anthony Elanga this month. According to Simon Phillips from GiveMeSport, Everton have made an enquiry for the winger and they are in discussions with the player’s agent regarding a potential loan move for the remainder of the season. Phillips told GiveMeSport: “Everton are...
SB Nation
Cottage Talk Post Match Show: Fulham’s 2-1 Victory Against Southampton
On this post match show of Fulham’s 2-1 victory was Yannis Tjanetis and Craig Coben who was at the match. They broke down all of the key moments in this Fulham victory. You can also listen to the show at Friends Of Fulham. “This Podcast has been created and...
Opinion: Graham Potter Deserves Time To Change Things At Chelsea
Graham Potter should be given time to turn things around at Chelsea.
SB Nation
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester United: Reprimanded Rashford nets winner at Molineux
Manchester United moved up into the Premier League’s top four with a 1-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Marcus Rashford came off the bench to net a late winner, after an exciting and mostly well-balanced clash at Molineux. The pre-game buildup brought some raised eyebrows, as Erik...
Yardbarker
Report: Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea Is A Done Deal
Chelsea have reportedly completed a deal to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. The midfielder will become a Chelsea player and he will join the Blue's in January. Fernandez has been the subject of interest from most top clubs and Chelsea jumped on the chance to sign him after hesitation from Liverpool and Manchester United.
'We all want to get through' - Defender says Sunderland will take FA Cup seriously
Sunderland really haven't been good at the FA Cup thing of late, but the players want to put that right.
SB Nation
Saturday Premier League open thread
Hi, folks! Well, it sure seems like a hot minute since we posted one of these, huh? I’m still getting back into the swing of things after a World Cup that knocked me fully out of my comfort zone and my comfortable routines. But we have a full day of Premier League football for you to watch, and this is the place where you can talk about those matches.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 2
Hello everyone! Can’t believe I haven’t done one of these since last year ... These “New Year’s resolutions” are quite the trend these days, aren’t they? People want to do all sorts of things like travel, find true love, gain financial independence or get in shape.
