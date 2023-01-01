Other than Trai Hume, Amad was probably the only Sunderland player who had a solid ninety minutes and showed quality throughout. My big worry in his early days at Sunderland was whether he’d get a run of games to show what he can do. Since coming into the side he’s become undroppable and as a result he’s gone from strength to strength, and is showing his true quality having been given the minutes on the pitch and the responsibility that is required to get the best from him.

1 DAY AGO