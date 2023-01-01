Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Is A County Judge Responsible For The Death Of A Riverside County Sheriff?!
A Riverside County Sheriff is blaming a San Bernardino County Judge for the death of a deputy who was shot and killed last week! The sheriff is stating the suspect was convicted on a "third strike" offense and should have been in prison! Watch the video above for more details!
newsantaana.com
Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check
Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
Slain Riverside County sheriff’s deputy honored at Rose Parade
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was honored at the Rose Parade on Monday. During the annual event, a riderless horse led the agency’s Mounted Enforcement Detail in honor of Deputy Isaiah Cordero. “It creates a moment of pause when you see that horse and […]
Fontana Herald News
Employees at Rialto business stop potential robbery in progress; suspect is arrested
Employees at a business in Rialto stopped a potential robbery in progress, resulting in the arrest of a suspect who may have been involved in other crimes, according to the Rialto Police Department. The incident occurred at a location in the 200 block of W. Foothill Boulevard, the Rialto P.D....
KTLA.com
Redlands police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
A 32-year-old man from Redlands was shot and killed by Redlands police officers after he allegedly “made an overt act toward them” while armed with a knife. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 800 block of Joni Lane. Police responded to the scene...
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man dead
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in East LA
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the man lying in an alley...
Deputies Ask For Public’s Help In Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk Santa Clarita woman. Norma Lidia Morales was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2,at 2:26 a.m. on the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street, Canyon Country. She is described as a 72-year-old female Hispanic, 5’03” tall, 170 ...
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Man Arrested for Armed Robbery After Threats Made to Shoot Victim Selling a Gaming Console, 2 Additional Suspects Still Wanted
January 1, 2023 - On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 7:52 P.M., Indian Wells deputies responded to a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint. When deputies. arrived, the victim told them he met with the suspect to buy an Xbox gaming console. The victim sat in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle to discuss the sale. Two suspects were seated in the rear passenger seat. After providing the driver money, one of the suspects from the rear passenger seat cycled the action of an illegal short barrel rifle to load the gun. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim and told him to get out of the vehicle before he shot him in the head. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspects then fled the location.
localocnews.com
Long Beach child located unharmed; suspect arrested
4-year-old boy Zayne Rhodes was abducted by his father, suspect Stephen Rhodes. On Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 11:39 p.m., missing child Zayne was at home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue. His father (suspect Stephen Rhodes) forced entry into the home through a window, assaulted the mother, and abducted Zayne.
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run suspect and 2 other drivers in fatal Long Beach incident
A pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck by three drivers in Long Beach, one of which fled the scene.
Dad arrested after allegedly breaking into Long Beach home, abducting son and assaulting child's mom
A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy's mother.
Fontana Herald News
Armed man is shot to death by police in Redlands on Jan. 1
A 32-year-old Redlands man died after being shot by police when he allegedly brandished a weapon at officers during an incident in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to the Redlands Police Department. Officers were called to the 800 block of Joni Lane at about 3:30 a.m. after...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead on Compton bridge
COMPTON, Calif. – A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge in Compton. Compton City Manager Thomas Thomas alerted members of the council this morning about the discovery. Residents report the body was seen hanging from the Artesia Bridge across from the casino. The bridge has been...
KTLA.com
Teen burglar caught on video vandalizing home in Beverly Hills
Newly released surveillance footage shows a teenager breaking into a home that’s under construction in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills and vandalizing the property. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, and officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA that the suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
mynewsla.com
Man Who Allegedly Snatched His Son From Long Beach Home Arrested
A man who broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy’s mother has been arrested and the child has been located unharmed, police said Saturday. Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department located and arrested Stephen Marcell Rhodes in the city on...
Manhunt underway for Banning double murder suspect
A 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was at large Friday. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning allegedly shot the two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue and less than a quarter-mile north of I-10, according to the Banning Police Department.
foxla.com
Riverside Co. Sheriff releases new details on suspected deputy killer’s criminal history
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Tributes continue to pour in following the gruesome death of a beloved Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in a tragedy that rocked Southern California. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco revealed in the hours after the deadly shooting of Deputy Isaiah...
63-year-old OC man found dead after going missing during hike, Sheriff's Department says
A 63-year-old man was found dead after going missing during a hike at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Orange County.
