January 1, 2023 - On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 7:52 P.M., Indian Wells deputies responded to a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint. When deputies. arrived, the victim told them he met with the suspect to buy an Xbox gaming console. The victim sat in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle to discuss the sale. Two suspects were seated in the rear passenger seat. After providing the driver money, one of the suspects from the rear passenger seat cycled the action of an illegal short barrel rifle to load the gun. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim and told him to get out of the vehicle before he shot him in the head. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspects then fled the location.

