Costa Mesa, CA

newsantaana.com

Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check

Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
TUSTIN, CA
KTLA.com

Redlands police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect

A 32-year-old man from Redlands was shot and killed by Redlands police officers after he allegedly “made an overt act toward them” while armed with a knife. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 800 block of Joni Lane. Police responded to the scene...
REDLANDS, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man dead

LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in East LA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the man lying in an alley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Riverside County Man Arrested for Armed Robbery After Threats Made to Shoot Victim Selling a Gaming Console, 2 Additional Suspects Still Wanted

January 1, 2023 - On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 7:52 P.M., Indian Wells deputies responded to a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint. When deputies. arrived, the victim told them he met with the suspect to buy an Xbox gaming console. The victim sat in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle to discuss the sale. Two suspects were seated in the rear passenger seat. After providing the driver money, one of the suspects from the rear passenger seat cycled the action of an illegal short barrel rifle to load the gun. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim and told him to get out of the vehicle before he shot him in the head. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspects then fled the location.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach child located unharmed; suspect arrested

4-year-old boy Zayne Rhodes was abducted by his father, suspect Stephen Rhodes. On Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 11:39 p.m., missing child Zayne was at home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue. His father (suspect Stephen Rhodes) forced entry into the home through a window, assaulted the mother, and abducted Zayne.
LONG BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Armed man is shot to death by police in Redlands on Jan. 1

A 32-year-old Redlands man died after being shot by police when he allegedly brandished a weapon at officers during an incident in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to the Redlands Police Department. Officers were called to the 800 block of Joni Lane at about 3:30 a.m. after...
REDLANDS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead on Compton bridge

COMPTON, Calif. – A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge in Compton. Compton City Manager Thomas Thomas alerted members of the council this morning about the discovery. Residents report the body was seen hanging from the Artesia Bridge across from the casino. The bridge has been...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA.com

Teen burglar caught on video vandalizing home in Beverly Hills

Newly released surveillance footage shows a teenager breaking into a home that’s under construction in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills and vandalizing the property. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, and officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA that the suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Who Allegedly Snatched His Son From Long Beach Home Arrested

A man who broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy’s mother has been arrested and the child has been located unharmed, police said Saturday. Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department located and arrested Stephen Marcell Rhodes in the city on...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Manhunt underway for Banning double murder suspect

A 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was at large Friday. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning allegedly shot the two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue and less than a quarter-mile north of I-10, according to the Banning Police Department.
BANNING, CA

