FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before ChristmasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
theobserver.com
Nutley wrestler makes instant impact — ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Brandon Toraznzo’s initial introduction to wrestling wasn’t necessarily an easy one. Such early struggles are certainly understandable in retrospect as his first and most common early foe on the mat was his older brother Michael. “There were days I wouldn’t want to walk into practice, especially going against...
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) tops Hackensack to stay unbeaten - Paterson showcase
Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 17 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) stayed undefeated through seven games after a 52-39 win over Hackensack at a showcase game in Paterson. Damir Stone had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals while Julien Leveille had 11 points and 11 rebounds for St. Mary (7-0). Victor Torres grabbed seven rebounds and L.J. Falconi had eight.
Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Jan. 2
Boys Ice Hockey: Paramus vs Nutley on December 30, 2022 — Let’s ring in the New Year!. We’re back to a full slate of hockey after a couple of holiday-shortened weeks. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured
A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said.Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 af…
Glen Rock Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Waldwick Crash
A 62-year-old motorcyclist from Glen Rock was hospitalized after crashing in Waldwick over the New Year's weekend, authorities said. There were no witnesses to the single-vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue near Route 17 around 1 p.m. New Year's Day, Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said. Members of the Waldwick Volunteer...
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJ
Good news for Morristown, NJ residentsPhoto byMorristown Minute. Tired of the bad news deluge? Start off the New Year with some good news about NJ and our home of Morristown. Some good news for New Jersey Veterans.
Drowned North Jersey Fishermen Identified
Authorities have identified the two fishermen who drowned New Year's Weekend at Split Rock Reservoir.The bodies of Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic, went on the ice fishing trip at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon on Friday, Dec. 30 — but never retu…
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fishermen who died in fall through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The victims were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy was scheduled...
New ‘bruncheonette’ opening in Flemington, NJ looks oddly familiar
FLEMINGTON — A new bruncheonette is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023 in the historic downtown area. The restaurant will open on the former Flemington Filling Station lot — and the building will retain some of that vintage flair. Millie’s Bruncheonette is a new concept...
baristanet.com
Montclair Family Creates Memorable Meals and Moments with Meet Me At Madison’s
Montclair, NJ – It’s having an official opening Thursday, but Meet Me At Madison’s, a new cafe bistro at Watchung Plaza that opened at the end of November, is already fast becoming one of Montclair’s culinary gems. Their motto is “Time Beautifully Filled” and we can’t...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
thepressgroup.net
Two from WT quit school board: Frank Romano III and Maureen Colombo out; applications sought
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The 2022 president and a regular member of the board of the Westwood Regional School district, both from the township and with time left in their terms, have quit the board. Frank Romano III and Maureen Colombo tendered their resignations in late December 2022. Romano’s term expires...
NJ Driver, 26, Killed In I-95 Police Pursuit In Maryland: AG
A 26-year-old New Jersey woman died when she lost control of her vehicle during a nine-mile police pursuit on I-95 in Maryland on New Year's Weekend, authorities said.A Maryland state trooper tried to pull over Julie Clark, of Tenafly, while she was driving erratically on the highway in Cecil Count…
WINNER: $26K Lottery Ticket Sold In Sussex County
Winner! A Fast Play lottery ticket worth $26,281 was sold in Sussex County. The ticket was for the $5 Jersey Jackpot game and won 50 percent of the Progressive Jackpot for Friday, Dec. 30, officials said. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way...
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”
We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
Law enforcement officials seek assistance following Manalapan crash
MANALAPAN — Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s assistance in. finding the driver who may have been involved in a motor vehicle crash with a. male juvenile pedestrian on Dec. 27 in Manalapan, Monmouth County Prosecutor. Raymond S. Santiago announced on Jan. 3. A joint investigation by...
MANHUNT ENDS: Fugitive Sought For Shooting Woman In Elmwood Park Killed In Gunfight With Police
UPDATE: An ex-con wanted for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers at a Route 46 motel, state authorities confirmed. James Allandale, 61, opened fire on officers who found him at the Knights Inn Pinebook before midnight on...
Officials: Bodies of 2 missing ice fishermen recovered from reservoir
Authorities say the two men – a 76-year-old from Passaic and a 64-year-old from Clifton – were reported missing Saturday morning.
