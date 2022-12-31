ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley wrestler makes instant impact — ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Brandon Toraznzo’s initial introduction to wrestling wasn’t necessarily an easy one. Such early struggles are certainly understandable in retrospect as his first and most common early foe on the mat was his older brother Michael. “There were days I wouldn’t want to walk into practice, especially going against...
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) tops Hackensack to stay unbeaten - Paterson showcase

Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 17 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) stayed undefeated through seven games after a 52-39 win over Hackensack at a showcase game in Paterson. Damir Stone had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals while Julien Leveille had 11 points and 11 rebounds for St. Mary (7-0). Victor Torres grabbed seven rebounds and L.J. Falconi had eight.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Jan. 2

Boys Ice Hockey: Paramus vs Nutley on December 30, 2022 — Let’s ring in the New Year!. We’re back to a full slate of hockey after a couple of holiday-shortened weeks. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured

A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said.Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 af…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Glen Rock Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Waldwick Crash

A 62-year-old motorcyclist from Glen Rock was hospitalized after crashing in Waldwick over the New Year's weekend, authorities said. There were no witnesses to the single-vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue near Route 17 around 1 p.m. New Year's Day, Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said. Members of the Waldwick Volunteer...
WALDWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Drowned North Jersey Fishermen Identified

Authorities have identified the two fishermen who drowned New Year's Weekend at Split Rock Reservoir.The bodies of Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic, went on the ice fishing trip at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon on Friday, Dec. 30 — but never retu…
CLIFTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students

PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: $26K Lottery Ticket Sold In Sussex County

Winner! A Fast Play lottery ticket worth $26,281 was sold in Sussex County. The ticket was for the $5 Jersey Jackpot game and won 50 percent of the Progressive Jackpot for Friday, Dec. 30, officials said. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”

We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

