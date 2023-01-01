Read full article on original website
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
FOX Sports
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
6abc
Cates, Flyers snap Kings' unbeaten streak with 4-2 win
LOS ANGELES -- - The Philadelphia Flyers are starting to find success through two unconventional means - short-handed goals and rookie goaltending. Noah Cates scored a go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period and Samuel Ersson made 27 saves to win for the second time in three starts as the Flyers snapped the Los Angeles Kings seven-game point streak with a 4-2 victory Saturday afternoon.
Bruins Notes: Boston Not Dwelling On Tough Loss Vs. Sabres
The Bruins suffered their first overtime loss after the Buffalo Sabres defeated them, 4-3, at TD Garden on Saturday. Boston kept its point streak at home alive in the defeat, but it was one the Black and Gold had on hand after coming back from a 2-1 deficit. “I got...
Flyers score 4 unanswered goals to cruise by Ducks
Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to win his third straight start as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Anaheim Ducks
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
FOX Sports
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
NHL
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
6abc
Embiid leads Philadelphia into matchup against New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (21-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the New Orleans Pelicans. Embiid ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game. The 76ers have gone 14-5 in home games....
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
FOX Sports
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
6abc
Embiid leads 76ers past Pelicans, Williamson hurts hamstring
PHILADELPHIA -- - Zion Williamson dominated the 76ers to the point that coach Doc Rivers said trying to defend the New Orleans big man was like "guarding a fast Shaq." The only thing that could slow down Williamson was a hamstring injury. Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds,...
CBS Sports
Winter Classic 2023 score: Bruins vs. Penguins live updates as teams clash at Fenway Park
Patrice Bergeron and Sidney Crosby meet outside in Fenway Park in Boston for the 2023 Winter Classic. Two of the league's most successful franchises are set to clash inside a historic ballpark on Monday. The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park will feature some of the biggest stars in the game. For the Bruins, veterans Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are still playing at an extremely high level, and David Pastrnak has been red hot all year.
