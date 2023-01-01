ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo: instant $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Bulls

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NBA with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo. The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight and...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Blade

Place your bets: Sports wagers now legal in Ohio

On a warm, muggy July evening in Indiana, a group of youngish males sat in front of a bank of television screens at the sportsbook at French Lick Resort. They were engrossed in the final innings of a New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game. It was one of 162 regular-season games for both teams, carrying zero impact on the final standings. But don't tell that to the dozen or so who took in every pitch and swing of the bat as if they were watching Game 7 of the World Series. When the Red Sox scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning for an unlikely victory, the hoots, hollers, and groans rang out across the casino floor. Red Sox bettors were elated, and Yankees bettors were irked. "On fall Saturdays and Sundays, our sports viewing area is full to watch football games," said Jeffrey Whereatt, director of slots and sports wagering at French Lick Resort. "It's been successful here. Ohio's future is bright."
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Ohio State football: Two more Buckeyes enter the transfer portal

As the Ohio State football team’s season wrapped up on Saturday night with a loss in the Peach Bowl, two Buckeyes immediately entered the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team is about to lose two more players to the transfer portal. Immediately following the Buckeyes’ heartbreaking 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, long snapper Mason Arnold and cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar have entered the portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Ohio: Caesars Sportsbook promo codes, launch date, online promotions, Ohio apps, how to bet

Ohio sports betting is officially here. Whether you're in Cincinnati or Cleveland, you can now bet on sports in Ohio, including at Caesars Sportsbook. The latest Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code and Caesars Sportsbook OH deposit bonus are now available to residents 21 and older. Get started with our official sports betting partner, Caesars Sportsbook. Download the Caesars Sportsbook App, register, deposit using the promo code GAME1BETC, and place your first bet. Bet as little as $20 and get it back as a Bet Credit if you lose, up to $1,500. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook OH promo code and Caesars Sportsbook Ohio deposit offer now, and remember to use the code GAME1BETC. You'll have 14 days to use the Bet Credit after you get it.
OHIO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: Sports betting to begin in Ohio with new year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The start of the new year brings legalized sports betting to Ohio with plenty of options for placing a bet.A year ago, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation allowing sports gambling — a move made possible by a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal ban on states legalizing sports wagering. Ohio is joining more than 30 other states where fans can bet on sports.The legislation creates three types of licenses that will be overseen by the state's Casino Control Commission. Those licenses govern mobile wagering such as on a phone app; gambling in sportsbooks...
OHIO STATE
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Wyoming: Mobile sports betting promo code, Caesars Sportsbook app, legal sites, speedy bonus

Caesars Sportsbook launched in Wyoming in 2022, and now Wyoming sports betting fans all across the Equality State can take advantage of the new Caesars Sportsbook WY deposit bonus and Caesars Sportsbook WY promo code. For a limited time, Caesars Sportsbook WY is offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits with the code GAMEFULLC. Better yet, if your first bet doesn't win, Caesars Sportsbook will give it back to you in a free bet. With so many sports getting underway this time of year, you have multiple reasons to use the new Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to starting winning big with Caesars Sportsbook WY.
WYOMING STATE
