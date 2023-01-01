Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Adam Sandler Live in Cincinnati this FebruaryLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Related
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills Monday Night Football Could Be Moved To New Network
The Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football clash against the Cincinnati Bengals could land on a new network. ESPN has the rights to broadcast Monday Night Football, but they are also broadcasting this year's Rose Bowl and the two games could conflict with each other. This year's game features Penn State...
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released
Doctors are treating Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin at a Cincinnati hospital. And reporters on the scene are starting to gather... The post Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released appeared first on Outsider.
Pete Rose, recipient of lifetime MLB ban for betting, places first legal sports bet in Ohio
Pete Rose, who received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for betting on sports as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, placed the first legal sports bet in Ohio history.
NFL’s embarrassment over Deshaun Watson has never been more obvious
The official NFL Twitter account seems to be avoiding posting Deshaun Watson highlights, never mentioning the QB while focusing on receivers catching TDs.ae. The fact that Deshaun Watson is playing NFL football this season is an embarrassment to the league. That much is clear. Watson had his best game with...
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football Announcement
One of the biggest Monday Night Football games in years is set to take place tomorrow evening. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills in a huge AFC showdown. It's one of the best matchups ESPN has had in a long, long time. But the Monday Night Football...
Here's what Ohioans are gambling on now that sports betting is legalized
With only one day in the books, it's too soon to learn just how much of an impact legalized sports betting has made in Northeast Ohio.
FanDuel Ohio promo: instant $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Bulls
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NBA with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo. The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight and...
Legal sports betting launched at midnight New Year's Day. Here's how it's going
The Cincinnati Bengals' battle against the Buffalo Bills Monday night isn't a big deal solely because the teams are competing for the top spot in the AFC ahead of the playoffs. It's also one of the first professional sporting events on which Ohioans can legally place bets. Legal sports betting...
Fox Sports Voice On NFL MVP: 'I Don't Think Patrick Mahomes Is A Lock'
The heavy-favorite isn't guaranteed to lift the trophy just yet.
Place your bets: Sports wagers now legal in Ohio
On a warm, muggy July evening in Indiana, a group of youngish males sat in front of a bank of television screens at the sportsbook at French Lick Resort. They were engrossed in the final innings of a New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game. It was one of 162 regular-season games for both teams, carrying zero impact on the final standings. But don't tell that to the dozen or so who took in every pitch and swing of the bat as if they were watching Game 7 of the World Series. When the Red Sox scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning for an unlikely victory, the hoots, hollers, and groans rang out across the casino floor. Red Sox bettors were elated, and Yankees bettors were irked. "On fall Saturdays and Sundays, our sports viewing area is full to watch football games," said Jeffrey Whereatt, director of slots and sports wagering at French Lick Resort. "It's been successful here. Ohio's future is bright."
FanDuel Ohio promo code dials up Bet $5, Win $200 offer in time for MNF
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, sports lovers in Ohio who bet on any event today can earn a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus...
FanDuel Ohio promo code unleashes wild $200 bonus for new users in OH
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The moment has come at last! Using this FanDuel promo code, new users in Ohio who bet on any sporting event this month can...
Ohio State football: Two more Buckeyes enter the transfer portal
As the Ohio State football team’s season wrapped up on Saturday night with a loss in the Peach Bowl, two Buckeyes immediately entered the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team is about to lose two more players to the transfer portal. Immediately following the Buckeyes’ heartbreaking 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, long snapper Mason Arnold and cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar have entered the portal.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Ohio: Caesars Sportsbook promo codes, launch date, online promotions, Ohio apps, how to bet
Ohio sports betting is officially here. Whether you're in Cincinnati or Cleveland, you can now bet on sports in Ohio, including at Caesars Sportsbook. The latest Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code and Caesars Sportsbook OH deposit bonus are now available to residents 21 and older. Get started with our official sports betting partner, Caesars Sportsbook. Download the Caesars Sportsbook App, register, deposit using the promo code GAME1BETC, and place your first bet. Bet as little as $20 and get it back as a Bet Credit if you lose, up to $1,500. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook OH promo code and Caesars Sportsbook Ohio deposit offer now, and remember to use the code GAME1BETC. You'll have 14 days to use the Bet Credit after you get it.
EXPLAINER: Sports betting to begin in Ohio with new year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The start of the new year brings legalized sports betting to Ohio with plenty of options for placing a bet.A year ago, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation allowing sports gambling — a move made possible by a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal ban on states legalizing sports wagering. Ohio is joining more than 30 other states where fans can bet on sports.The legislation creates three types of licenses that will be overseen by the state's Casino Control Commission. Those licenses govern mobile wagering such as on a phone app; gambling in sportsbooks...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Wyoming: Mobile sports betting promo code, Caesars Sportsbook app, legal sites, speedy bonus
Caesars Sportsbook launched in Wyoming in 2022, and now Wyoming sports betting fans all across the Equality State can take advantage of the new Caesars Sportsbook WY deposit bonus and Caesars Sportsbook WY promo code. For a limited time, Caesars Sportsbook WY is offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits with the code GAMEFULLC. Better yet, if your first bet doesn't win, Caesars Sportsbook will give it back to you in a free bet. With so many sports getting underway this time of year, you have multiple reasons to use the new Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to starting winning big with Caesars Sportsbook WY.
Fans line up to place bets on first day of legal sports gambling in Ohio
The excitement inside MGM Northfield Park racino was primed like a champagne bottle ready to pop at midnight on New Year’s Eve. But the casino’s operator hadn’t planned anything special to bring in the new year. No balloons. No air horns. No dancers. No singers. ...
FanSided
303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0