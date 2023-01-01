Read full article on original website
Topekan taken into custody over assault, shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local resident was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections as a result of a recent investigation into a West Topeka gunshot disturbance on Sunday. Shortly after 2 p.m. on New Years Day, officers from the Topeka Police Department were sent to the 5300 Blk. of SW 10 Ave. in […]
Stolen vehicle chase ends with Topeka man in custody, deputies say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing numerous charges after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit through North Topeka and Shawnee County. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka is currently in custody at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is facing charges which […]
Geary County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental shooting of a child
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Deputies are investigating the accidental shooting of a child that took place Friday. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 8:54 p.m. to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound. During an investigation, deputies learned an older sibling was attempting to clear a […]
Shooting that left man critically injured ruled as accidental by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was taken to a Topeka hospital Monday morning following a shooting in East Topeka. According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of SE Leland Avenue on the report of a shooting at 9:40 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man […]
Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
Osage Co. man faces SNCO drug charges following traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 43-year-old Osage Co. man faces multiple drug charges after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled him over in west Topeka Friday and allegedly found illegal narcotics in his possession. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office performed a...
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Sentencing ahead in drug distribution case, while November chase moves to preliminary hearing
Sentencing is planned Tuesday in a Lyon County drug distribution case from this past summer. Nikki Rae Garrison will have sentencing at 1:30 pm before Judge Lee Fowler. Garrison was initially charged with distributing anywhere from 3.5 to 100 grams of methamphetamine during an alleged incident in early August, as well as paraphernalia possession and use. She accepted a plea to distributing up to 3.5 grams of meth during a hearing in mid-November, with the other counts dropped.
Affidavit reveals new details in string of Wanamaker assaults
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court documents reveal new information about a man’s string of assaults along Wanamaker Rd. and how authorities took him into custody. 13 NEWS obtained the arresting affidavit for Zunzilla McBride, 39. According the affidavit, Topeka Police initially responded to a call Dec. 13, 2022 that...
Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
Man arrested after allegedly leading foot chase inside Emporia hotel
One man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance and threat of explosives led to a chase inside an Emporia hotel early Saturday. Officers on site say the disturbance was reported at Emporia’s Best Western Hotel, 2836 West 18th. The suspect, identified as Adam D’Angelo, allegedly said he had explosives in his possession, although an investigation led to authorities saying that statement was unfounded. D’Angelo allegedly led officers on a chase through the hotel before he was eventually subdued.
Child hospitalized in accidental shooting in northeast Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Geary County deputies are investigating after what they believe is an accidental shooting that hospitalized a child on Friday. A news release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 30 at 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. When […]
Riley Co. Police release photos of Ogden shooting suspects
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police released photos Friday of three people suspected in an overnight shooting in Ogden. RCPD said surveillance video shows a car arriving in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. in Ogden around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Authorities said several people were involved in the shooting, but no one was injured.
Court documents detail crash that destroyed Topeka Fallen Officers Memorial
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Court documents obtained by 27 News detail how police say a driver destroyed the Fallen Officers Memorial in downtown Topeka. Maicol Garcia-Soto, 27, of Topeka was arrested on the following charges in November: Police say just after 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, they responded to an injury accident at the intersection of […]
Driver frees himself after SUV flips into Salina creek
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver in Salina was able to free himself from his water-logged car after it flipped into a local creek. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to Gypsum Valley Rd. - south of Schilling or near Gypsum Creek in Salina - with reports of an injury crash.
Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces Felony Friday arrest shortly before 2022 ends
Shortly before 2022 came to a close, Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced the arrest of somebody it had been highlighting for almost half the year. Tyler John Aubuchon, age 19, had been on Crime Stoppers’ Felony Friday list since mid-July on unspecified felony warrants. Aubuchon has a warrant for...
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police identified the man killed when the car he was in hit a utility pole. Topeka Police say the wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Christmas morning, in the 100 block of SE 37th St. TPD says a westbound car went off the road, hit...
Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman
A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas.
Mother grieves loss of son after fatal Christmas Day crash in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man killed in a Southeast Topeka car crash on Christmas Day. Early on Christmas morning, Brett Joynt, 23, died when he and two friends collided with a utility pole at the intersection of 37th St. and Humboldt. Many in the community are grieving Joynt’s death, […]
