Columbus, OH

Lantern

Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia

The Buckeyes are back in the College Football Playoff. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) meets defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and ESPN will broadcast. Watch The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over Northwestern

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh scored 18 points as Ohio State won its first road conference matchup of the season, defeating Northwestern 73-57 Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) played an efficient all-around game, with four players scoring in double figures. Junior forward Zed Key and freshman guard Bruce Thornton led Ohio State with 11 rebounds and six assists, respectively.
COLUMBUS, OH

