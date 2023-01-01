Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Allen, Anderson, Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allen; Anderson; Barren; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Hart; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Logan; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Woodford FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST/NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST/Noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Watch issued for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:23:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Barren; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Green; Hardin; Hart; Larue; Logan; Marion; Metcalfe; Simpson; Taylor; Warren TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON EST TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY GRAYSON GREEN HART LOGAN MARION TAYLOR IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY ALLEN BARREN BUTLER EDMONSON METCALFE SIMPSON WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWLING GREEN, BROWNSVILLE, CAMPBELLSVILLE, EDMONTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKLIN, GLASGOW, GREENSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LEBANON, LEITCHFIELD, MORGANTOWN, MUNFORDVILLE, PROVIDENCE, RUSSELLVILLE, AND SCOTTSVILLE.
Flood Advisory issued for Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following counties, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 255 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in a zone from Central City and Greenville to Nortonville and Hopkinsville. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hopkinsville, Central City, Dawson Springs, Land Between The Lakes Area, Nortonville, Mortons Gap, Crofton, Powderly, Weir, Graham, Greenville, Cobb, Dunmor, White Plains, Drakesboro, St. Charles, Bremen, South Carrollton, Lafayette and Hawkins. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Trigg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Trigg FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING
Tornado Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dickson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dickson; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lewis; Madison; McNairy; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Shelby; Stewart; Tipton; Wayne; Weakley TORNADO WATCH 6 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM CHESTER CROCKETT DECATUR DICKSON FAYETTE GIBSON HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON HENRY HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LEWIS MADISON MCNAIRY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON SHELBY STEWART TIPTON WAYNE WEAKLEY
Tornado Watch issued for Calloway, Christian, Cumberland, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calloway; Christian; Cumberland; Hopkins; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg TORNADO WATCH 6 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN BARREN BUTLER CALLOWAY CHRISTIAN CUMBERLAND EDMONSON GRAYSON GREEN HARDIN HART HOPKINS LARUE LOGAN MARION METCALFE MUHLENBERG SIMPSON TAYLOR TODD TRIGG WARREN
Flood Watch issued for Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Floyd; Harrison; Perry FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST/NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST/Noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Grayson, Hardin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grayson; Hardin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EST/330 AM CST/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARUE...NORTHERN HART...SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES At 353 AM EST/253 AM CST/, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles southeast of Leitchfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Upton, Sonora, Bonnieville, Boundary Oak, Seven Corners, Wabash, Lines Mill, Broad Ford, Pearman and Wax. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Tornado Warning issued for Christian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Christian The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Christian County in south central Kentucky * Until 345 AM CST. * At 315 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hopkinsville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Hopkinsville around 325 AM CST. Crofton around 330 AM CST. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 73 and 78. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 5 and 24. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Larue, Nelson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:17:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Larue; Nelson The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Nelson County in central Kentucky Central Larue County in central Kentucky * Until 445 AM EST. * At 416 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm was approaching Hodgenville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hodgenville around 425 AM EST. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Hardin, Larue by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 04:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hardin; Larue A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARUE AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES At 405 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 14 miles north of Munfordville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Upton, Sonora, Boundary Oak, Mathers Mill, Seven Corners, Maxine and Tanner. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
