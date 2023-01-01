Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dickson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dickson; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lewis; Madison; McNairy; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Shelby; Stewart; Tipton; Wayne; Weakley TORNADO WATCH 6 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM CHESTER CROCKETT DECATUR DICKSON FAYETTE GIBSON HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON HENRY HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LEWIS MADISON MCNAIRY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON SHELBY STEWART TIPTON WAYNE WEAKLEY
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Gibson, Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 02:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Gibson; Henry; Obion; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Weakley County in west Tennessee Northwestern Gibson County in west Tennessee Southeastern Obion County in west Tennessee West central Henry County in west Tennessee * Until 330 AM CST. * At 256 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rutherford, or 13 miles northwest of Trenton, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Martin, Dresden, Kenton, Rutherford, Sharon, Cottage Grove, Latham, Palmersville, Yorkville, Matheny Grove, Sidonia, Hyndsver, Kimery, Ralston, Brundige, Pisgah, Tilghman, Tyson Store and Big Cypress Tree State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Allen, Anderson, Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allen; Anderson; Barren; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Hart; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Logan; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Woodford FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST/NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST/Noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following counties, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 255 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in a zone from Central City and Greenville to Nortonville and Hopkinsville. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hopkinsville, Central City, Dawson Springs, Land Between The Lakes Area, Nortonville, Mortons Gap, Crofton, Powderly, Weir, Graham, Greenville, Cobb, Dunmor, White Plains, Drakesboro, St. Charles, Bremen, South Carrollton, Lafayette and Hawkins. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Trigg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Trigg FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following counties, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 255 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in a zone from Central City and Greenville to Nortonville and Hopkinsville. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hopkinsville, Central City, Dawson Springs, Land Between The Lakes Area, Nortonville, Mortons Gap, Crofton, Powderly, Weir, Graham, Greenville, Cobb, Dunmor, White Plains, Drakesboro, St. Charles, Bremen, South Carrollton, Lafayette and Hawkins. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Calloway, Christian, Cumberland, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calloway; Christian; Cumberland; Hopkins; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg TORNADO WATCH 6 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN BARREN BUTLER CALLOWAY CHRISTIAN CUMBERLAND EDMONSON GRAYSON GREEN HARDIN HART HOPKINS LARUE LOGAN MARION METCALFE MUHLENBERG SIMPSON TAYLOR TODD TRIGG WARREN
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Calloway, Marshall, Trigg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Calloway; Marshall; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Calloway County in western Kentucky Southeastern Marshall County in western Kentucky Trigg County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 313 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in a band from Murray and New Providence to Canton and Cadiz. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Murray, Cadiz, Land Between The Lakes Area, Canton, Rockcastle, Hazel, Aurora, Linton and New Concord. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Alcorn, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Coahoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Bolivar; Calhoun; Carroll; Chickasaw; Coahoma; DeSoto; Grenada; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Leflore; Marshall; Monroe; Montgomery; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Warren; Washington; Webster; Yalobusha; Yazoo TORNADO WATCH 6 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALCORN BENTON BOLIVAR CALHOUN CARROLL CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO GRENADA HOLMES HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE LEFLORE MARSHALL MONROE MONTGOMERY PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION WARREN WASHINGTON WEBSTER YALOBUSHA YAZOO
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Larue by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 04:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grayson; Hardin; Hart; Larue A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EST/330 AM CST/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARUE...NORTHERN HART...SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES At 353 AM EST/253 AM CST/, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles southeast of Leitchfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Upton, Sonora, Bonnieville, Boundary Oak, Seven Corners, Wabash, Lines Mill, Broad Ford, Pearman and Wax. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hart, Larue by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hart; Larue A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EST/330 AM CST/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARUE...NORTHERN HART...SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES At 353 AM EST/253 AM CST/, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles southeast of Leitchfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Upton, Sonora, Bonnieville, Boundary Oak, Seven Corners, Wabash, Lines Mill, Broad Ford, Pearman and Wax. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Comments / 0