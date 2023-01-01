Effective: 2023-01-03 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Calloway; Marshall; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Calloway County in western Kentucky Southeastern Marshall County in western Kentucky Trigg County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 313 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in a band from Murray and New Providence to Canton and Cadiz. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Murray, Cadiz, Land Between The Lakes Area, Canton, Rockcastle, Hazel, Aurora, Linton and New Concord. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO