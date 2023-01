COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 16 points and Rikki Harris added 14 as No. 3 Ohio State won its 15th straight game, coming from behind to beat turnover-prone No. 14 Michigan 66-57 on Saturday. Cotie McMahon had 12 for the Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who forced...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO