Stanford Daily

Women’s basketball defeats Arizona to open 2023

No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (15-1, 3-0 Pac-12) extended its perfect start to the Pac-12 campaign with a 73-57 win over No. 15 Arizona (12-2, 2-1 Pac-12) in a back-and-forth contest at Maples Pavilion on Monday. After an uncharacteristically slow start in the opening period, Stanford recovered well and...
STANFORD, CA
CougsDaily

BYU Rounds Out Defensive Staff with Justin Ena as Linebackers Coach

BYU put the finishing touches on its defensive staff by hiring Justin Ena on Monday. Ena, who played linebacker at BYU from 1997-2001, was most recently the defensive line coach at San Diego State for the 2022 season. Now that the defensive staff is full, BYU has announced the specific assignments of the defensive staff.
PROVO, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury

Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Onward State

Penn State To Wear Simpler Patch In Rose Bowl

Penn State football will roll with a stripped-back uniform patch for its 2023 Rose Bowl showdown with Utah. In years past, teams have worn a circular white patch that typically features a sponsor and the rose logo. The Nittany Lions will wear just a stitched rose patch on their uniform this year, according to a game official.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
kslsports.com

University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'What a beautiful omen': Shah details why transfer Miles Battle is a big addition to Utes

PASADENA, Calif. — Texas Tech was on the verge of blowing the game wide open in the final minutes of its Texas Bowl meeting against SEC foe Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Red Raiders controlled a 35-19 lead and were driving down field for another score when sophomore running back Cam'Ron Valdez escaped for what looked like another easy touchdown score on a 29-yard play. Just behind him, though, was Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle looking to disrupt the score.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Stanford Daily

Men’s volleyball earns exhibition win over British Columbia

Stanford men’s volleyball (0-0, 0-0 MPSF) took on British Columbia last night in a preseason exhibition match, registering a 3-0 win. The first set proved to be close, although senior outside Will Rottman, senior middle Nathaniel Gates and freshman opposite Theo Snoey had some strong attacks. While the Cardinal maintained the lead for most of the first set, the Thunderbirds were able to tie the game at 17-17 and eventually take the lead at 18-17. However, a surprise setter dump and two aces by senior Nathan Lietzke allowed Stanford to take the lead. Gates brought the Cardinal to game point with an effective tip, and senior outside Kevin Lamp executed a kill to achieve a 25-21 set win for Stanford.
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

College Football Player Killed In Tragic Accident

Late Friday night, the football was received some devastating news when a BYU football player passed away. Sione Veikoso, an offensive lineman for the Cougars, passed away following a construction accident, according to a statement from the team. He was just 22 years old. "BYU has learned of the death...
PROVO, UT
The Associated Press

BYU offensive lineman Veikoso dies in construction accident

HONOLULU (AP) — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
KAILUA, HI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
mountainexpressmagazine.com

Queen of the Hill – Lindsey Vonn

Utah holds a special place in the heart of legendary ski racer Lindsey Vonn. At age 17, she made her Olympic debut here at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, competing in two events including the slalom at Deer Valley, and notching a top-10 finish in the combined. Twenty years later, at age 38, Vonn is having a full-circle moment as she helps spearhead the efforts to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or possibly 2034.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
Stanford Daily

Stanford issued a false statement about its role in $29M fraud case

The University has issued an apology for incorrectly claiming that Stanford was not aware of a multi-year fraud case against a prominent genetics professor who paid $29.2 million in damages. The apology came after The Daily inquired about inconsistencies between the University’s initial statement and court records. Genetics professor...
STANFORD, CA
kslnewsradio.com

Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
UTAH STATE

