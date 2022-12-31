Read full article on original website
4-star QB Austin Novosad gives insight into signing with Oregon over Baylor
Austin Novosad was one of the headliners for Oregon's historic 2023 National Signing Day haul as he flipped from the Baylor Bears to the Oregon Ducks. What went into his.
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: Biggest Winners of the Holiday Bowl
Our Oregon Ducks football program made a huge statement for next season against the Tarheels. In what was a rollercoaster of a game (ending on a huge DOINK-ed extra point), the Ducks were able to ring in the new year to the tune of a Holiday Bowl victory, finishing Dan Lanning’s first season with double-digit wins. While it wasn’t pretty at times, with Bo Nix struggling and some lapses of focus on defense, the Ducks were able to pull out a last-minute win that sets the stage perfectly for next season.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
natureworldnews.com
Oregon Returns In-Person Whale Watch Week in Time For Spotting 20,000 Gray Whales Swimming to Mexico
On the final Wednesday of 2022, Whale Watch Week in Oregon resumed in person for the first time since the pandemic, attracting tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the yearly gray whale migration to the state's coastline. More than 500 people had gathered at the Depoe Bay Whale Watching...
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
Body of missing Corvallis man found in Mary’s Peak
Just before 5 p.m., volunteers looking for Steven Mainwaring found a Ford Bronco he was thought to be driving the last time he was seen on December 18. Deputies arrived and found Mainwaring's body near the Bronco.
focushillsboro.com
SW Oregon Stock Prices Had a Disastrous Year
Oregon Stock Prices: Last year, several of the most well-known companies in Oregon and southwest Washington saw their stock values plummet, with most local equities falling far more precipitously than the overall markets. The region’s new firms were worst hit by the sharp reductions, particularly those who profited from the meme stock craze that preceded the epidemic and those that had a cutting-edge plan to go public in 2021 by combining with investment funds.
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Jan. 1)
Guided First Day Hikes, Oregon State Parks. Rangers and volunteers will lead New Year's Day hikes at 20 Oregon State Parks. Bundle up with family and friends and join hikes to learn about park history, geology, wildlife and plants at parks around the state. Hikes are free, and the $5 day-use parking fee will be waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open. Visit the Oregon First Day Hikes web page, https://bit.ly/3YKBHIR, to see the list of parks hosting hikes as well as start times and meetup locations. The nearest hikes to Benton and Linn counties are set for Silver Falls State Park in Sublimity. Additional hike information including terrain and hike distance is available via the park links on the web page. A few hikes require registration. Remember to plan for winter weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and carry binoculars for viewing wildlife. Share photos of First Day Hikes via Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes or tagging “Oregon State Parks” on Facebook. First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.
KGW
'This is crazy!': Woodburn gas station charging drivers $6.69 for unleaded
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Arco am/pm in Woodburn is charging $6.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, roughly three dollars more than the statewide average. “This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy,” explained Chris Lemieux, who had no idea how much he was paying for gasoline until it was too late. Lemieux’s $90 fill-up at the Arco in Woodburn on Monday was nearly double what he normally pays for gas.
klcc.org
Lively appointed chair of new ‘Gambling Regulation’ Committee
A Springfield state representative will hold the gavel for a new committee in the Oregon House. Democrat John Lively will chair the “Gambling Regulation Committee” in the 2023 legislative session, which starts in January. It comes after an interim panel started combing through the state’s lottery and gaming laws over the summer in what legislative leaders called the first top-to-bottom look at the industry in more than 25 years.
Readers respond: Dismantling Leaburg dam will hurt community
The Eugene Water and Electric board is considering discontinuing the Leaburg Hydroelectic Project and dismantling the dam. But these facilities have a much higher value than simply generating power. The $150 million investment to keep the project operational in the future needs to be balanced against the entire impact of its removal on the community. This goes far beyond power generation.
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
OSP: Pursuit ends with troopers shooting suspect in Albany
An investigation is underway after a car chase ended with authorities shooting a suspect, Oregon State Police say.
kptv.com
Troopers shoot suspect after chase ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - Officials said a car chase ended near the Albany Station in an officer-involved shooting, and the suspect is recovering. FOX 12 was at the scene Monday afternoon where a black sedan had crashed and nearby there was a patrol car with some damage that was towed away.
hh-today.com
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
hh-today.com
Underpass incident ends with a shooting
Spot news on the cop beat is not the usual fare on this website. But on a bike ride in the rain after noon on Monday, this is what I came across at the Lyon Street underpass in downtown Albany. “On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 11:45 A.M., Oregon...
Newberg city councilor faces death threats, intimidation after objecting to hidden recording
A Newberg city councilor says she has received death threats and other hate messages after she accused a local blogger of illegally recording a conversation with her and posting the clip online. Elise Yarnell Hollamon, who has been on the city council since 2018, said Carey Martell secretly recorded their...
