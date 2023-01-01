Read full article on original website
Related
Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session
A mild recession and a holiday spending hangover. That’s what economic forecasters predict for 2023 as lawmakers head to the state Capitol in January. Rising interest rates and persistent inflation will push the economy into a downturn, experts say, and those economic clouds could also cause the 94th General Assembly to consider any robust spending programs […] The post Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KTLO
Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing
A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
Arkansas tax rates historically low entering 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will owe the state less this year thanks to legislation signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson. In August 2021, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed legislation dropping the state's income tax to 4.9% effective immediately. It made the state's tax rate the lowest since the 5% income tax rate was introduced in 1929. During Hutchinson's time in office as governor, he entered with the highest income tax rate of 7% and now leaves with the lowest for the state.
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders names Joseph Wood to lead Department of Transformation and Shared Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Friday (Dec. 30) her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Wood is completing his second term as Washington County Judge after an unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor in 2022. He...
Amber McLaughlin set to become first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S.
Unless Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin's attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. An online petition...
Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas
A beloved fire safety dog from Clarksville, Arkansas, has sadly passed away. Fire Safety Dog on Duty Molly, a Dalmatian who was known for her safety demonstration programs witnessed by thousands of kids and adults, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27. She was diagnosed with Copper Storage Disease in 2018, which caused cirrhosis of her liver, […] The post Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas appeared first on DogTime.
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's crime gun pipeline: How firearms flow to and from Texas, Mississippi, elsewhere
When it comes to guns connected to crimes, Louisiana supplies more to Texas than the other way around — despite a sevenfold difference in population between the Lone Star and Bayou states, federal data suggests. And Mississippi funnels more to Louisiana than vice versa, even though it has half...
Study: Arkansas ranks as the least dangerous state for distracted driving
A study comparing all 50 states to find the best and worst for distracted driving found Arkansas to be the safest state in the U.S.
magnoliareporter.com
Springhill hospital among North Louisiana sites receiving federal grants
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to hospitals across North Louisiana totaling more than $4 million to construct and renovate rural health care facilities. The Union General Hospital, Morehouse Community Medical Centers, North Caddo Hospital Service District, Willis-Knighton Medical Center (Caddo Parish), the LaSalle Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, Springhill Medical Center, and North Caddo Medical Center will all benefit from this grant.
Kait 8
Top 8 Stories of 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
magnoliareporter.com
Specialty crops took hard hit in 2022, drought responsible for lower yields
Severe drought and some of the highest temperatures seen in years caused many Arkansas fruit and nut crops to suffer yield losses in 2022. July and August had less than average rainfall throughout the state, resulting in severe or moderate drought conditions for much of the state, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down slightly in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55. Down one since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,399. Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18. COVID-19...
talkbusiness.net
Harvested corn acres down; winter wheat acres up
Temperatures had a significant, negative impact on corn yields, while skyrocketing input costs compelled many Arkansas farmers to reconsider growing the crop during the 2022 season. Summer drought and early fall forced many farmers to irrigate which drove input costs higher. Arkansas farmers harvested 690,000 of the 710,000 acres of...
Capitol View: Governor Asa Hutchinson’s legacy and Sarah Huckabee Sander’s future
The changing of the guard at the Arkansas Capitol has many thinking back on the efforts of Governor Hutchinson on this week’s Capitol View.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
Central Arkansas woman receives LifeNet’s 2023 Star of Life Award
LifeNet’s Star of Life Award for the Arkansas Division was given to central Arkansas woman, Barbara Davis.
Arkansas recovery program hosts sober New Year’s celebration
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With New Year's celebrations happening across Arkansas, there are options available to celebrate sober. Creating this safe space is a top priority for Level Up, a faith-based addiction recovery program. Cody Hardesty, who is a Christian music artist, said that he'll be among the...
Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Comments / 1