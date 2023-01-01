Read full article on original website
Related
Debra Jo Rupp Got Emotional While Talking About Reuniting With Her Former Co-Stars For That '90s Show
In 2006, the cast of "That '70s Show" was done hanging out. But just when fans thought they'd seen the last of the Forman family's basement, it appears they're returning to Point Place, Wisconsin, just a few decades later. The show will live on through Netflix's upcoming sequel, "That '90s Show," which focuses on a new generation.
Emma Thompson Scared Her Co-Stars on the Set of Netflix’s ‘Matilda the Musical’
Now, Netflix is bringing 'Matilda the Musical' into living rooms worldwide. We are all a little scared of Emma Thompson’s Miss Trunchbull too.
SheKnows
Cuteness Overload: The Son of Bold & Beautiful’s Scott Clifton Is Such a Big Boy Now — and Adorable as Ever!
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor’s play on A Christmas Carol. One great thing about social media is that fans often get a peek inside the personal lives of some of our favorite stars. In the case of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Scott Clifton (Liam), the CBS soap actor posted some sweet holiday photos of his son Ford and the family’s white cat Walter — and can we tell you… little Ford is not so little anymore!
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot
The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
General Hospital viewers believe there is a cover-up related to Marcus Coloma being let go
General Hospital viewers are expressing skepticism regarding a statement alleging the real reason why Marcus Colma is no longer a member of the cast of the ABC soap. There are still questions about what happened to the popular actor who had the role of Nikolas Cassadine for three years. Last week soap fans were stunned to hear that Colomahad been fired from his role and immediately began discussing that more is going on than what is being said.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Hook Ensures That [Spoiler] Won’t Live to Ring In the New Year
The day of Britt’s birth promises to be the night of someone’s death. It was nearly 30 years ago in Reality Bites that Winona Ryder said, “Well, I can’t, uh, really define irony, but I know it when I see it.” And it sure looks like we’re about to see it, written in blood, on General Hospital, ’cause The Hook appears to be going to crash Britt’s birthday party.
Where Is the Cast of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Now?
'Gilligan's Island' cast member Tina Louise is the last surviving actor from the sitcom; find out what she's up to now.
Julia Roberts, husband Daniel Moder seen together enjoying Kennedy Center Honors
Actress Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, were in attendance at the White House on Sunday for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees.
General Hospital projection: There is one person who may come between Dante and Sam
Lulu's return could affect Dante and SamPhoto byGH screenshot. Lulu is the elephant in the room with Sam and Dante. General Hospital fans still do not understand why Emme Rylan was fired as Lulu Falconeri and continue to hold out hope that she will return to Port Charles. Lulu is the ticking timebomb and the one person who could destroy the romance between Dante Falconeri (Dominique Zampragna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). There has been no closure on the character so GH viewers still believe Rylan could come back or a recast takes over the role. The closer Dante and Sam get to each other the more Lulu's ghost lurks in the minds of those who watch the ABC soap.
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Compares Robyn’s ‘Weird’ Portrait of Kody to Michael Scott Photoshopping Himself on ‘The Office’
Christine and Kody's daughter Gwendlyn Brown thinks Robyn's portrait she commissioned is 'weird' and reminiscent of 'The Office' scene where Michael Scott photoshops himself into his girlfriend's family picture.
Tom Hardy’s Wife Charlotte Riley Admits She Was ‘Unnerved’ When He ‘Switched’ Into Character for ‘Bronson’
Tom Hardy was so incredibly convincing as Charles Bronson that it ‘unnerved’ his wife Charlotte Riley.
soaphub.com
Joshua Benard, Son Of GH Star Maurice Benard, Suffers Medical Crisis
Joshua Benard has checked into General Hospital as college student Adam. Now, the young actor has checked into a real emergency room after suffering a painful injury to his back. Joshua Benard Reports He Broke His Back. “I just broke my back,” Joshua Benard posted on Twitter. Understandably, he’s in...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set
Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
Ruby Rose continues her career comeback with a co-starring role in new Hollywood action thriller The Collective
Australian actress Ruby Rose has announced she will feature in a Hollywood thriller, The Collective in 2023. The 36-year-old former model stars in the new blockbuster as a villain behind a global conspiracy in human trafficking. Rose's co-stars include Hanna Montana pretty-boy Lucas Till, Transformers star Tyrese Gibson and fan-favourite...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Jan. 2 – 6: Lily’s Painful Decision
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 2 - 6 reveal heartache for one couple while another explores their relationship.
Jamie Lee Curtis pays tribute to mom Janet Leigh
Legendary actress Janet Leigh passed away in 2004, but her daughter, fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis, remains proud of her late mother.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill goes to the dark side and Thomas is redeemed
Dollar Bill SpencerPhoto byReality Show update screenshot. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been troubled over the direction of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and wondering if there is any way this character can be redeemed. B&B viewers have also been dismayed at the lack of screen time for Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that the two men will both be front and center but for very different reasons.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Doc Disappears Into The Night
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Jodie Turner-Smith Reflects on "Vulnerable" Early Days of Her and Joshua Jackson's Relationship
Watch: Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Are Couple GOALS. Jodie Turner-Smith is getting candid about being thrust into the spotlight after going public with Joshua Jackson romance. The actress recently spoke out about the whirlwind year she had following her breakout role in 2019's Queen & Slim, the same year...
Comments / 0