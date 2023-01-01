ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

East County Happenings, Jan. 1: Fitness fun at La Mesa's Grossmont; El Cajon seeking volunteers

By Laura Groch
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

El Cajon seeks help on Veterans Coalition

The El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. Active-duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to apply. Coalition members advise the city on issues facing military families, choose a Veteran of the Year, consult on the Veterans Memorial, and educate the community about veterans issues. Applicants must live in El Cajon or be active members of a nonprofit veterans organization based in El Cajon. Members serve one-year terms and attend quarterly coalition meetings. Applications are available at www.elcajon.gov or by contacting Recreation Services Manager Adam Tronerud at atronerud@elcajon.gov . The application window is Jan. 9 through Feb. 10. Call (619) 441-1750.

Researcher to speak at AAUW meeting

The La Mesa-El Cajon Branch of the American Association of University Women invite the public to hear STEM researcher Estelle Reyes, senior vice president of community enhancement at Los Angeles Cleantech Incubators. Reyes will speak at the club's monthly meeting, to be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 in King Hall at Foothills United Methodist Church, 4031 Avocado Blvd., La Mesa. Reyes recently received a career development grant and will discuss how the grant will assist her work with middle school students and the benefits of STEM exposure at a young age. The meeting's social hour begins at 9:30 a.m. Visit lamesaelcajon-ca.aauw.net .

Oasis hosts 'Fitness Palooza' at Grossmont

To jump-start health and fitness goals in 2023, San Diego Oasis is hosting its annual free in-person “Fitness Palooza” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Oasis Wellness Center (near the Restoration Hardware Outlet) in Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa. Open to the public; no registration required. Guests can try out 20-minute sessions of San Diego Oasis’ dance and fitness classes, including Soul Line Dancing, Cardio Drumming, T’ai Chi Chih, and more. A session on balance training will also be available. “Fitness Palooza” gives everyone a sneak peek at the classes offered. Visit sandiegooasis.org .

El Cajon launching clean-neighborhood program

El Cajon opens a new program this month to encourage cleaner neighborhoods and community pride. The Neighborhood Cleanup Program will be a free city service to help residents and commercial entities take full advantage of available waste disposal services. The city and EDCO Disposal will provide all cleanup supplies, including green bins, dumpsters, trash pickers/bags, and even free trees and mulch. Neighborhood Cleanup events will be led and managed by resident/applicants. Volunteers must sign a release-of-liability waiver, and those under age 18 need waivers signed by their guardian. Applications must be submitted at least three weeks before cleanup events. To learn more or to host a cleanup event, visit elcajon.gov/cleanup .

Senior Gleaners seek harvesting help

The Senior Gleaners of San Diego County are looking for help picking surplus fruit, especially citrus, to prevent it from going to waste. All food collected by the gleaners is donated to the San Diego Food Bank, Feeding San Diego, churches, food pantries and similar organizations. Most volunteers pick three to four hours one day per week, but there are no required minimum commitments. Volunteers join crews working near where they live. Some form small groups that set their own schedules. The group also needs people with vehicles that can haul several filled banana boxes of fruit. Most deliveries are within 10 miles of the picking site. To learn more and to register as a volunteer, visit seniorgleanerssdco.org or call (619) 633-9180.

Blood drives

The San Diego Blood Bank hosts these donor opportunities:

  • 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Carlton Oaks Country Club, 9200 Inwood Drive, Santee

Those 17 and older, weighing at least 114 pounds and in good health, may be eligible to donate. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donating. Appointments are honored first and walk‑ins are welcome. Photo ID required. Call (800) 400‑8251 or visit sandiegobloodbank.org .

Please send items to fyi.east@sduniontribune.com at least two weeks before events are to take place.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

