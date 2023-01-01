ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

South County Happenings, Jan. 1: Imperial Beach survey; Chula Vista checking car seats; IB looks for Legos

By Laura Groch
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Car-seat safety checks offered in Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Fire Department offers free car seat installation checks twice monthly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Macy's parking lot at the Otay Ranch Town Center. This month's checks are this Saturday 1/7 and Jan. 21. Bring the car seat and learn proper installation from a nationally certified technician. Chula Vista Fire Paramedic Ben Harris is offering the service in an effort to reduce injury or worse from improperly installed car seats. No registration needed.

Free documentary screenings Thursday

Cine en Sherman hosts a free screening of “ Que Viva El Barrio ,” a short documentary by Union-Tribune photojournalist Ana Ramirez, at its presentation, "Inventing el Barrio." The event also features "Inventing Tomorrow: Air" and "Inventing Tomorrow: Water," short documentaries by Laura Nix spotlighting solutions to creating a less-polluted community. The screening will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Ave., San Diego. The event will include a Q&A with Ramirez and Port Commissioner Sandy Naranjo. Cine en Sherman is hosted by Outside the Lens , a San Diego-based nonprofit that empowers youth to use digital media to create change. Reserve a free seat at bit.ly/3Wg1F5B . For more on Cine en Sherman and Outside the Lens , contact Liliana Hueso at Liliana@outsidethelens.org .

Imperial Beach surveying senior residents

Imperial Beach has joined the Age-Friendly Community network and is looking for input from residents 50 years and older. Age-Friendly Imperial Beach is a citywide initiative that aims to make the community a great place to grow up and grow old. The city launched its Age-Friendly Community project in November through AARP's Livable Communities Initiative, with support from the San Diego Foundation Age-Friendly Communities Program. The Age-Friendly Project Team and a consulting team from the San Diego State University Social Policy Institute will be conducting reviews of public policies, doing surveys and outreach, and holding community forums, resulting in an Action Plan to make Imperial Beach a more livable community for all ages. Take the survey at tinyurl.com/AgeFriendlyIBSurvey to tell the city what you would like to see in Imperial Beach regarding transportation, outdoor spaces, community support, communication and information, housing and other areas. The survey is open through Jan. 22.

Looking for Legos in Imperial Beach

The Imperial Beach Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is seeking donations of new and used Lego sets to stock up for a Lego Afterschool Club set to open in spring 2023. Lego sets can be complete or not. With the help of the recreation department staff, children will explore STEM concepts through play while expressing creativity and learning how to work in groups. Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Parks, Recreation & Community Services office, 1075 Eighth St. Emain parksandrec@imperialbeachca.gov.

Blood drives

The San Diego Blood Bank hosts these donor opportunities:

  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Gateway Marketplace, 40 N. Fourth Ave., Chula Vista

Those 17 and older, weighing at least 114 pounds and in good health, may be eligible to donate. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donating. Appointments are honored first and walk‑ins are welcome. Photo ID required. Call (800) 400‑8251 or visit sandiegobloodbank.org .

Please send items to fyi.south@sduniontribune.com at least two weeks before events take place.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Coast News

Carlsbad police find body in brush near Interstate 5

CARLSBAD — A decomposed body was found on Dec. 31 in the brush on the side of Interstate 5, police confirmed. Officers were responding to a call of a shoplifter at Ralph’s supermarket at 7140 Avenida Encinas at 4:09 p.m. Friday when they found what appeared to be a homeless encampment with human remains in the brush area southeast of the shopping center, according to Lt. Shaun Lawton of the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Assault in Vista leaves man, 20, in critical condition

VISTA — A 20-year-old is in critical condition after being assaulted by multiple people early Saturday in Vista. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the attack after deputies found the man, whose name has not been released, unconscious in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive around 1 a.m. on Saturday with numerous injuries.
VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Helicoid III quietly turns in National City.

Several interesting sculptures can be found at the Pier 32 Marina in National City. Two sculptures I documented six years ago here. A third I hadn’t noticed until a couple days ago. It stands among trees by a parking lot at the south end of Marina Way, near the entrance to the Bayshore Bikeway.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista

The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Police Searching for Missing Man, 45

Police asked for the public’s help to find a 45-year- old man who has difficulty communicating and has memory issues who went missing in San Diego. Luis Rubio Hoffman was last seen near 700 65th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to San Diego Police. Hoffman is Hispanic. He...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

New Year's Eve celebrations in San Diego: 'Dance in the rain'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “This is my Superbowl," said Danny Ayer, a petty cab driver. It’s a big night for everyone in the Gaslamp Quarter. Petty cab drivers say they expect people to take rides until 6 a.m. “I don’t know where they come from, like hotel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Stabbed on Prado in Balboa Park on New Year's Eve

A 42-year-old man suffered stab wounds and a broken arm Saturday evening from a suspect who stole his bicycle in the Balboa Park area of San Diego. The robbery occurred at 5:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of El Prado, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. That block of the Prado adjoins the lily pond near the Botanical Building.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Flooding, Storm Damage Follow All That Rain in San Diego

Reports have been trickling in from all over San Diego County — from Coronado to Mission Valley to Kearny Mesa — on Sunday regarding flooding, road closures, downed trees and more following the powerful New Year's Eve storm that dropped as much as an inch or more of precipitation on most of the region.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Get FREE Admission At These San Diego Attractions In January

If you're feeling the after-effects of holiday spending and need some fun, budget-friendly things to do, we've got a list of activities that San Diego residents can enjoy for FREE!. Take a free Old Town Trolley Tour. Take a self-guided daytime tour of the historic (and reportedly haunted) Whaley House.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

City Offices and Libraries Closed Monday, But Trash Pickup Continues as Scheduled

San Diego government offices and city libraries will be closed on Monday to observe the New Year’s Day holiday, but curbside trash collection will continue as scheduled. The city’s Environmental Services Department said trash, recyclables and yard waste pickup will all be collected. The Miramar landfill and recycling center will be open during normal hours for residents dropping off trash.
SAN DIEGO, CA
