South County Happenings, Jan. 1: Imperial Beach survey; Chula Vista checking car seats; IB looks for Legos

Car-seat safety checks offered in Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Fire Department offers free car seat installation checks twice monthly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Macy's parking lot at the Otay Ranch Town Center. This month's checks are this Saturday 1/7 and Jan. 21. Bring the car seat and learn proper installation from a nationally certified technician. Chula Vista Fire Paramedic Ben Harris is offering the service in an effort to reduce injury or worse from improperly installed car seats. No registration needed.

Free documentary screenings Thursday

Cine en Sherman hosts a free screening of “ Que Viva El Barrio ,” a short documentary by Union-Tribune photojournalist Ana Ramirez, at its presentation, "Inventing el Barrio." The event also features "Inventing Tomorrow: Air" and "Inventing Tomorrow: Water," short documentaries by Laura Nix spotlighting solutions to creating a less-polluted community. The screening will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Ave., San Diego. The event will include a Q&A with Ramirez and Port Commissioner Sandy Naranjo. Cine en Sherman is hosted by Outside the Lens , a San Diego-based nonprofit that empowers youth to use digital media to create change. Reserve a free seat at bit.ly/3Wg1F5B . For more on Cine en Sherman and Outside the Lens , contact Liliana Hueso at Liliana@outsidethelens.org .

Imperial Beach surveying senior residents

Imperial Beach has joined the Age-Friendly Community network and is looking for input from residents 50 years and older. Age-Friendly Imperial Beach is a citywide initiative that aims to make the community a great place to grow up and grow old. The city launched its Age-Friendly Community project in November through AARP's Livable Communities Initiative, with support from the San Diego Foundation Age-Friendly Communities Program. The Age-Friendly Project Team and a consulting team from the San Diego State University Social Policy Institute will be conducting reviews of public policies, doing surveys and outreach, and holding community forums, resulting in an Action Plan to make Imperial Beach a more livable community for all ages. Take the survey at tinyurl.com/AgeFriendlyIBSurvey to tell the city what you would like to see in Imperial Beach regarding transportation, outdoor spaces, community support, communication and information, housing and other areas. The survey is open through Jan. 22.

Looking for Legos in Imperial Beach

The Imperial Beach Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is seeking donations of new and used Lego sets to stock up for a Lego Afterschool Club set to open in spring 2023. Lego sets can be complete or not. With the help of the recreation department staff, children will explore STEM concepts through play while expressing creativity and learning how to work in groups. Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Parks, Recreation & Community Services office, 1075 Eighth St. Emain parksandrec@imperialbeachca.gov.

Blood drives

The San Diego Blood Bank hosts these donor opportunities:





10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Gateway Marketplace, 40 N. Fourth Ave., Chula Vista

Those 17 and older, weighing at least 114 pounds and in good health, may be eligible to donate. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donating. Appointments are honored first and walk‑ins are welcome. Photo ID required. Call (800) 400‑8251 or visit sandiegobloodbank.org .

Please send items to fyi.south@sduniontribune.com at least two weeks before events take place.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .