kymkemp.com
Mendocino BOS Will Hold Annual Organizational Meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors will meet in the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors Chambers, located at 501 Low Gap Road, Room 1070, Ukiah, California, on Tuesday January 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, for an annual organizational meeting and for the purpose of conducting general business.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace
Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
Lake County News
Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County celebrates ‘change of watch’
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 11, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County held its annual “change of watch” for the new year at Riviera Hills Restaurant. Officiating at the ceremony was District Captain Wayne Farnholtz. Kevin Kealey accepted the office as...
mendofever.com
Cahto Tribe Demands Groundwater Testing at the Defunct Laytonville Landfill
Scheduled maintenance at the Laytonville landfill has led to calls for more rigorous groundwater testing and a long-awaited agreement between state and county agencies and the Cahto tribe, whose rancheria is right next door to the closed dump site. The Mendocino County-owned landfill was shut down in 1993, amid vigorous...
The Mendocino Voice
New round of Mendocino County businesses selected for 2023 West Center accelerator
MENDOCINO Co., 12/30/22 — The third round of the West Center StartUp Mendocino business accelerator program is about to begin, and the twelve local businesses that have been selected for the free program have finally been announced. Participants will receive a series of free trainings over 21 weeks, and conclude with a public event on June 8, 2023 at the Little River Inn.
ksro.com
Nearly $20-Million Going Towards Fixing an Aging Santa Rosa Sewer Pipe
Santa Rosa will use $19.4-million in federal funding to fix an aging sewer pipe. The section of sewer line is almost 50-years-old and Santa Rosa Water officials say it’s at risk of failing within the next two years. The sewer line runs along Llano and Todd Roads on the city’s southwestern outskirts. The concrete pipe, which has been in the ground since 1974, sends wastewater to the Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant for recycling.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: 10:55 p.m.]Waters Are Rising: A Comprehensive Accounting of Mendocino County’s Flooded Roads
The atmospheric river is here and Mendocino County is caught in the crosshairs. Major arteries are closed, low-lying areas are inundated, and hazardous conditions are reported across the county. We’ll be providing continual updates of major flooding and roadway hazards as they occur. If you have photographs or information, email...
ksro.com
Firefighters Investigating Barn Fire On Lance Drive
Santa Rosa Firefighters managed to put out a barn fire Friday evening. It was reported on Lance Drive off Guerneville Road on the city’s northwest side technically in an unincorporated part of Sonoma County. Three engines responded and managed to contain the fire within 20 minutes of arriving. A firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze. Details of that are not available. An investigation into the fire is under way.
kzyx.org
Much of Laytonville's water safe
"Never, ever, ever have we ever found any of that in our water.”. As the County prepares to hire a contractor to repair the 25-year-old cap on the Laytonville landfill, old questions about contaminants are rising to the surface. A 2020 report found that one of the groundwater wells had...
mendofever.com
Tenant Trying To Hit RP With Broom, Subject Jumped Out Of Car – Ukiah Police Logs 12.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Snow and power outages arrive in Mendocino County, heavy rainfall expected mid-week across Northern CA (updated 4:30 p.m.)
Update 4:30 p.m. — A steady rain has been falling across the county for much of the day, and we’ve received a number of reader reports of snow falling in Laytonville, Brooktrails, and and other northern inland locations, as well as downed trees in the roads — take caution out there if you are on the roads this week!
mendofever.com
Subject Banging On Front Window, Subject Burning Cardboard – Ukiah Police Logs 12.30.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Meth, Fentanyl, and Handguns Found in Probation Search in Santa Rosa
Three were arrested in Santa Rosa after a probation search turned up meth and firearms. Sonoma Sheriff’s Deputies conducted the search at a house on the 1000 block of Clover Drive. During the search, deputies found a man hiding in a bathroom who turned out to have an outstanding...
KTVU FOX 2
Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day
RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
mendofever.com
Tree Falls in Fort Bragg Blocking Road, Downing Electrical Lines—Nearly 1,000 Residents Lose Power
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a tree has fallen near 18520 Old Coast Highway in Fort Bragg blocking the roadway, downing powerlines, and affecting multiple utility poles in the immediate area. There are power outages in the area as seen on the PG&E...
mendofever.com
Sinkhole Swallows Road to Willits Creekside Cabins, Leaves Fifty Guests Stranded
A sinkhole chewed through a road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Resort, a well-known stop along Highway 101 north of Willits where RV travelers and overnighters could get some rest, leaving about 50 guests unable to leave. Massive amounts of rain dumped from a large storm caused a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle that stopped alongside the road.
ksro.com
Gas Prices Halt Their Drop in Santa Rosa
Gas prices in Santa Rosa are staying about the same. Today the average price of a gallon of regular is $4.51. That’s the same as Sunday and a penny more than a week ago. The average appears to have stopped trending downward, but it’s still 41-cents less than a month ago. The statewide average went up a cent overnight and is now $4.42 per gallon.
mendofever.com
Marijuana Grow Murderer Sentenced to Two More Years for Brutal Beating in Mendocino County Jail
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A familiar face received additional state prison time Friday morning in the Mendocino County Superior Court to close out calendar year 2022. Defendant Edgar Fidel Contreras, now 32 years of age, was previously sentenced in...
kymkemp.com
HappyDay: ‘Humbled in the face of natural forces’
Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. And so dawns a gorgeous New Year’s Day, sun sparkling on the frost that coats the ground....
kymkemp.com
Man Previously Convicted of Murder, Sentenced for Attacking Another Inmate in the Mendocino County Jail
In 2015, Edgar Contreras (age 25 at the time) phoned for help from a Yorkville marijuana garden where he was found by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies also found another man, deceased in the garden. Contreras and two others were eventually found guilty of...
