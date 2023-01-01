Santa Rosa will use $19.4-million in federal funding to fix an aging sewer pipe. The section of sewer line is almost 50-years-old and Santa Rosa Water officials say it’s at risk of failing within the next two years. The sewer line runs along Llano and Todd Roads on the city’s southwestern outskirts. The concrete pipe, which has been in the ground since 1974, sends wastewater to the Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant for recycling.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO